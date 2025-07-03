'He's not world class' - Former Chelsea defender delivers damning verdict on Joao Pedro after Brazilian striker completes £50m transfer to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have been told that £50 million ($68m) new boy Joao Pedro “isn’t a world-class striker” and offers little improvement on Nicolas Jackson.

The Blues have, after already snapping up England U21 star Liam Delap from Ipswich, spent big again on another attacking addition. Brazilian forward Pedro has moved to Stamford Bridge from Premier League rivals Brighton.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the English top-flight, reaching the 20-goal mark across all competitions during his debut campaign with the Seagulls. Those numbers did, however, dip to 10 efforts last term.

Senegal international Jackson, who has faced criticism in west London, has plundered more Premier League goals over the last two seasons than Pedro has managed - with questions being asked of whether Chelsea are getting added quality to go with the quantity of bodies in their squad.

Former Blues defender William Gallas has told Prime Casino: “Yeah, Pedro is a good player, but his numbers are nearly identical to Jackson. Is he an improvement on Jackson? I don’t know.

“Pedro isn’t a world-class striker, and it looks like Chelsea won't get that world-class striker. It looks like they will remain faithful to the players that they have because we can all see that this is a young group that are getting better and developing in the right way. If the team keeps developing, then I think they can take another step forward, but they’re still missing the world-class players that will put them in the title conversation.

“We all know what Chelsea’s strategy is now. I actually think that it’s starting to work, but it just means it will take the club a season or two before this group is ready to compete for the biggest prizes, whereas in my day, we went out and bought the best players to win the league that very season.”

Chelsea have been investing heavily in a long-term project, with Pedro considered to be another part of that puzzle. He has linked up with Enzo Maresca’s squad at the FIFA Club World Cup, ahead of a quarter-final clash in that competition against Palmeiras.