Chelsea new boy Liam Delap already proving it's time for Blues to cut their losses on hot-headed Nicolas Jackson after promising start at Club World Cup

The summer signing from Ipswich has seized his opportunity in the U.S. with his rival striker suspended for another brainless red card

As Chelsea's Club World Cup quarter-final against Portuguese giants Benfica looms, head coach Enzo Maresca has already had one selection dilemma decided for him. New £30 million ($41m) signing Liam Delap will almost certainly lead the line in North Carolina, after Nicolas Jackson effectively handed him the starting berth.

The Senegal international collected a needless red card just four minutes after coming off the substitutes' bench against Flamengo, costing his side as they went on to suffer a damning 3-1 defeat. In his absence, Delap would go on to coolly open his Blues account in their very next game.

This latest indiscretion has raised serious questions over Jackson's future at the club, and the new arrival's fast start to life at Chelsea is only intensifying that scrutiny. Could this be the final straw?