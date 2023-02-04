How to watch and stream Norwich against Burnley in the Championship in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Burnley are inching closer towards Premier League promotion as they take on Norwich City in Saturday's Championship match at Carrow Road.

Though their six-game winning run in all competitions was interrupted by a goalless draw against Ipswich Town to set up a FA Cup fourth round replay, Vincent Kompany's men are 17 points clear of the play-off spots in the race for promotion.

On the other hand, new Norwich boss David Wagner has won his last two league encounters 4-0 and 4-2 against Preston and Coventry respectively, following a FA Cup third round exit.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Norwich City vs Burnley date & kick-off time

Game: Norwich City vs Burnley Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 7:30am ET, 12:30pm GMT, 6pm IST Venue: Carrow Road, Norwich

How to watch Norwich City vs Burnley on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be shown on ESPN+.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will showcase the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.

The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.

Norwich City team news & squad

On loan from Arsenal, Marquinhos could make it to the bench against Burnley.

Elsewhere, Sam McCallum is likely to come in at left-back, while Wagner could opt for Marcelino Nunez in place of Josh Sargent to provide a defensive cover in midfield.

Norwich City possible XI: Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, McCallum; Sargent, McLean, Sara; Dowell, Pukki, Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers Gunn, Krul, Barden, McGovern Defenders Omobamidele, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McCallum, Aarons, Byram Midfielders Hayden, Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, McLean, Gibbs, Dowell, Rowe, Tzolis, Placheta, Hernandez, Marquinhos Forwards Sargent, Pukki, Idah

Burnley team news & squad

Kompany should have a strong side at his disposal after making rotations against Ipswich.

The likes of Charlie Taylor and Ian Maatsen should return in the four-man back line, with Ashley Barnes leading the front line.

Burnley possible XI: Muric; Roberts, Beyer, Taylor, Maatsen; Cullen, Bastien, Brownhill; Tella, Barnes, Zaroury