No Vinicius Junior, Fabinho or Lucas Moura as Tite names Brazil Copa America squad

Alex Sandro and Filipe Luis do make the cut as Brazil seek their first Copa America triumph since 2007

Vinicius Junior, Fabinho and Lucas Moura are among the big names to miss out on selection by coach Tite for next month's Copa America.

Tite has opted against forward Vinícius, who has yet to earn a senior cap, instead putting his faith in more experienced forwards.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season at Real Madrid and his performances earned him a call-up to the senior Brazil squad for games against and the in February. However, he suffered an injury playing for Real and was forced to withdraw.

Fabinho and Moura both miss out despite enjoying fine seasons with their clubs in . Fabinho was part of the side that narrowly missed out on the Premier League and reached the final, where they will take on Moura's . Former forward Moura was the hero in Tottenham's semi-final second leg against , with his second half hat-trick helping Spurs overturn a three-goal deficit and progress on away goals.

Despite the absence of Fabinho and Moura there is strong Premier League representation with Ederson, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus of , Liverpool duo Alisson and Roberto Firmino as well as forward Richarlison all included.

Brazil squad in full

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Daniel Alves (PSG) Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atlético Madrid), Alex Sandro ( ), Miranda ( Milan), Thiago Silva (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao ( /Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Man City), Arthur ( ), Allan ( ), Lucas Paqueta (Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Richarlison ( ), David Neres (Ajax), Everton (Grêmio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Man City)

