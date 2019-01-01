Nketiah joins Leeds on loan from Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah has joined Leeds on a season-long loan from , it has been confirmed.

The 20-year-old impressed during the Gunners' pre-season tour and coach Unai Emery suggested that the winger would be given a chance in the Premier League in 2019-20.

However, the north London side have opted to let him spend a season in the Championship, with Leeds winning the battle to land him.

New season. New Challenge! Can’t wait to get started with @LUFC. God is great! 🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/u5ZV1su0vd — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) August 8, 2019

Nketiah joined the north London side from in 2015 and has made 19 appearances for the senior side after excelling in the youth system.

The Under 21 international made his debut in a clash against BATE Borisov in September 2017. In his next game - a clash against Norwich - he scored just 15 seconds after coming off the bench and then netted a second in extra-time.

Nketiah played nine times for Emery's team last term and scored in the final Premier League game of the season as they beat 3-1.

