Arsenal agree £8m deal to sign David Luiz from Chelsea

The centre-back signed an extension at Stamford Bridge in May but will not see out that deal as he moves across London

Arsenal have reached an agreement for the £8 million ($10m) transfer of David Luiz from , with the Brazilian set to join the Gunners on a two-year deal despite the Blues not being in a position to sign a replacement.

Chelsea are currently unable to bring in any new players due to a two-window transfer ban after FIFA found the club to be in breach of regulations relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been in the market for a new centre-back following a poor season at the back in 2018-19 and former captain Laurent Koscielny's move to has only furthered the need for reinforcements.

Talks with over a move for 20-year-old Dayot Upamecano yielded little fruit, with the German outfit demanding up to £75m ($90m) for the starlet, while turned down an offer of a two-year loan deal for Daniele Rugani last week.

Now, despite Chelsea's inability to sign players until next season and having just signed a two-year extension with the club in May, Luiz is set to be the one to take on the responsibility of providing the Gunners' back line with some much needed leadership.

Having missed training with the Blues on Wednesday to get the ball rolling on a move, the 32-year-old will complete a medical on Thursday – deadline day for the Premier League window – and sign a two-year deal with the Emirates side.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are also hoping to tie up a deal that will see 's Kieran Tierney join the club for £25m ($30m), with the English side's first two bids for the international having been turned down.

Tierney is also in London to undergo a medical and finalise a transfer that will see the 22-year-old join the Gunners on a five-year contract that will reportedly see Celtic earn a percentage of any future sale of the highly-rated left-back.

Keen to improve on a fifth-place finish in the English top-flight last term, Arsenal have signed exciting winger Nicolas Pepe from and secured a one-year loan for midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Gunners get their new Premier League campaign underway this Sunday, August 11, with a trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle.