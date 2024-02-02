Nigeria vs Angola: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Angola, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nigeria will take on Angola in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Friday.

Ademola Lookman grabbed a brace as Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 in the Round of 16. They will be confident of getting another win to move to the semis of the tournament.

Nigeria will have to be wary of Angola who will be hoping to spring a surprise in the knockout rounds. Gelson Dala scored twice as the team beat Namibia in the previous round.

Nigeria vs Angola kick-off time

Date: February 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium

The match will be played at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Nigeria vs Angola online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nigeria team news

Nigeria are facing uncertainty over the availability of Stanley Nwabali. He suffered an injury against Cameroon, but participated in training on Tuesday.

William Troost-Ekong was absent from training on Monday and Tuesday due to a thigh issue that kept him out of the final Group A match against Guinea-Bissau but he has not been ruled out.

Nigeria predicted XI: Nwabali; Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Aina, Iwobi, Onyeka, Sanusi; Lookman, Simon; Osimhen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Uzoho, Ojo, Nwabali Defenders: Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, Awaziem, Bassey, Omeruo Midfielders: Onyeka, Aribo, Iwobi, Onyedika Forwards: Musa, Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Simon, Lookman, Onuachu, Moffi

Angola team news

Angola's Mabululu and Dala have been instrumental, while Fredy also has played a crucial role with three assists.

Unfortunately, Angola will be without Neblu, who is suspended after being sent off in the 17th minute against Namibia for handling the ball outside his penalty area.

Angola predicted XI: Signori; Afonso, Gaspar, Buatu-Mananga, Carneiro; Fredy, Snow, Estrela; Gilberto, Mabululu, Dala.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dominique, Kadu Defenders: Carneiro, Buatu-Mananga, Gaspar, Augusto, Afonso, Kinito, Fortuna Midfielders: Keliano, Cafumana, Ribeiro, Beni, Estrela, Paz Forwards: Luvumbo, Milson, Dala, Bela, Mabululu, Zine, Nzola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/01/18 Nigeria 2 - 1 Angola African Nations Championship 18/06/05 Nigeria 1 - 1 Angola World Cup qualifier 20/06/04 Angola 1 - 0 Nigeria World Cup qualifier

