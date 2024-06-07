Nigeria vs South Africa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nigeria will be looking for their first win in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers when they welcome South Africa to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday.
The Super Eagles so far played out draws against both Lesotho and Zimbabwe in Group C of the qualifiers, while Bafana Bafana last suffered a 2-0 loss to Rwanda.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Nigeria vs South Africa kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Godswill Akpabio Stadium
The CAF World Cup Qualification match between Nigeria and South Africa will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, June 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Nigeria vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK and worldwide, the CAF World Cup Qualification match between Nigeria and South Africa is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+.
Team news & squads
Nigeria team news
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will be a huge miss for this month's qualifiers due to injury, with Nathan Tella missing out on account of personal reasons.
Nigeria coach Finidi George left out the likes of Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo while opting for Remo Stars defender Sodiq Ismael among others.
Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Tanimu, Bassey; Ndidi, Onyedika; Lookman, Iwobi, Chukwueze; Boniface
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Nwabali, Okoye, Olorunleke
|Defenders:
|Awaziem, Osayi-Samuel, Ismael, Ajayi, Bassey, Tanimu
|Midfielders:
|Ndidi, Onyedika, Yusuf, Abdullahi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Dele-Bashiru
|Forwards:
|Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Lookman, Boniface, Moffi
South Africa team news
With defender Grant Kekana ruled out with a hamstring injury, South Africa boss Hugo Broos called up Kaizer Chiefs' Given Msimango.
Orlando Pirates' Nkosinathi Sibisi and FCSB's Siyabonga Ngezana have also made the cut, with AFCON hero Ronwen Williams shaking off a niggle and may also start in goal.
South Africa possible XI: Williams; Mobbie, Mvala, Ngezana, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Tau, Zwane; Appollis; Rayners
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Williams, Goss, Mothwa
|Defenders:
|Mobbie, Morena, Sibisi, Modiba, Mvala, Mudau, Ngezana, Msimango
|Midfielders:
|Mokoena, Adams, Aubaas, Sithole
|Forwards:
|Zwane, Appollis, Maswanganyi, Rayners, Mokwana, Foster, Tau, Mofokeng
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nigeria and South Africa across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 7, 2024
|Nigeria 1-1 (4-2 pen.) South Africa
|Africa Cup of Nations
|July 10, 2019
|Nigeria 2-1 South Africa
|Africa Cup of Nations
|November 17, 2018
|South Africa 1-1 Nigeria
|Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
|June 10, 2017
|Nigeria 0-2 South Africa
|Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
|March 29, 2015
|South Africa 1-1 Nigeria
|International Friendly