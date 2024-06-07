Nigeria vs South Africa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CAF World Cup Qualification match between Nigeria and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nigeria will be looking for their first win in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers when they welcome South Africa to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday.

The Super Eagles so far played out draws against both Lesotho and Zimbabwe in Group C of the qualifiers, while Bafana Bafana last suffered a 2-0 loss to Rwanda.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nigeria vs South Africa kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Godswill Akpabio Stadium

The CAF World Cup Qualification match between Nigeria and South Africa will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, June 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Nigeria vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the CAF World Cup Qualification match between Nigeria and South Africa is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nigeria team news

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will be a huge miss for this month's qualifiers due to injury, with Nathan Tella missing out on account of personal reasons.

Nigeria coach Finidi George left out the likes of Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo while opting for Remo Stars defender Sodiq Ismael among others.

Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Tanimu, Bassey; Ndidi, Onyedika; Lookman, Iwobi, Chukwueze; Boniface

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nwabali, Okoye, Olorunleke Defenders: Awaziem, Osayi-Samuel, Ismael, Ajayi, Bassey, Tanimu Midfielders: Ndidi, Onyedika, Yusuf, Abdullahi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Dele-Bashiru Forwards: Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Lookman, Boniface, Moffi

South Africa team news

With defender Grant Kekana ruled out with a hamstring injury, South Africa boss Hugo Broos called up Kaizer Chiefs' Given Msimango.

Orlando Pirates' Nkosinathi Sibisi and FCSB's Siyabonga Ngezana have also made the cut, with AFCON hero Ronwen Williams shaking off a niggle and may also start in goal.

South Africa possible XI: Williams; Mobbie, Mvala, Ngezana, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Tau, Zwane; Appollis; Rayners

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Goss, Mothwa Defenders: Mobbie, Morena, Sibisi, Modiba, Mvala, Mudau, Ngezana, Msimango Midfielders: Mokoena, Adams, Aubaas, Sithole Forwards: Zwane, Appollis, Maswanganyi, Rayners, Mokwana, Foster, Tau, Mofokeng

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nigeria and South Africa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 7, 2024 Nigeria 1-1 (4-2 pen.) South Africa Africa Cup of Nations July 10, 2019 Nigeria 2-1 South Africa Africa Cup of Nations November 17, 2018 South Africa 1-1 Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations Qualification June 10, 2017 Nigeria 0-2 South Africa Africa Cup of Nations Qualification March 29, 2015 South Africa 1-1 Nigeria International Friendly

