WATCH: Nick Pope shown straight red card for CRAZY handball outside his box as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah raced through on goal

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope jumped on the ball with his hands way outside of the box against Liverpool on Saturday and was sent off.

Liverpool already ahead 2-0

Salah gets behind defence

Pope makes strange decision out of desperation

WHAT HAPPENED? Mohamed Salah applied pressure on the charging goalkeeper after a long Alisson kick, but it was a strange move from Pope nonetheless as it put Newcastle down a man in the first half with the team already chasing the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pope will now miss the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United to suspension in a devastating personal blow for a 30-year-old who had wanted to play at Wembley Stadium with all eyes upon his club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The suspension opens the door for an unlikely cup final appearance for Loris Karius, with Martin Dubravka cup-tied.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? The Magpies will face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final on February 26.