'Neymar sh*ts on PSG and their fans' - Brazilian slammed by Petit

The former France international was critical of the forward's attitude towards the Ligue 1 champions

Former midfielder Emmanuel Petit has accused Neymar of disrespecting and their fans.

Petit believes the Brazilian has been selfish during his time at the French champions, having attempted to force a move away from Paris earlier this year.

The former international argued that Neymar does not have the ability needed to back up such an arrogant approach to the game.

“When I played with [Zinedine] Zidane or [Youri] Djorkaeff, I knew they were able to decide a game on their own, so we accepted their defensive neglect,” Petit told RMC Sport.

“We accepted it and did our job because we knew they could win with a flash of genius.

“This is not the case, at all, with Neymar,” added the former , and midfielder. “This guy plays for him, and only for him.

“Put yourself in the place of the boys in the place of the PSG dressing room, who live for months with the whims of this guy who sh*ts on the club and their supporters; he has no respect.”

Neymar was subject to heavy debate surrounding his future in the summer, where he tried to manoeuvre a move to either or former club Barca, which eventually faded away.

The Brazilian was then given a hostile reception by PSG fans on his return to action, during which he scored a stunning last-minute winner in a 1-0 win over .

Banners and jeers greeted the 27-year-old when Thomas Tuchel included him in the starting line-up for the first time of the new campaign, with Neymar soon changing the atmosphere with his sensational strike.

Article continues below

He now has four league goals to his name this season, helping PSG to top spot after 14 games, five points ahead of second-place .

Neymar has been fighting a race to be fit for Sunday’s meeting with Monaco at Stade Louis II, with boss Tuchel hopeful that his star forward will be ready for the game.

The German eased Neymar back to European action in Tuesday’s draw, bringing him on as a half-time substitute in the 2-2 stalemate at Santiago Bernabeu.