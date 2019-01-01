Neymar ignores boos from PSG fans to score stunning last-minute winner

Banners and jeers greeted the Brazilian as Thomas Tuchel included him in the starting line-up for the champions for the first time this season

Neymar marked his controversial return to the Paris Saint Germain team on Saturday by scoring a sensational last-minute goal to beat , but was booed throughout by home fans.

The Parc des Princes faithful showed the Brazilian that they were unimpressed with his attempts to force a transfer back to his former club during the summer.

Banners and jeers greeted the Brazilian as Thomas Tuchel included him in the starting line-up for the champions for the first time this season, but the mode changed drastically when fired in a stunning overhead kick in the final moments to win the game.

He had the ball in the net for the second time moments later but it was disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside.

🔥 NEYMAR.

🔥 IS.

🔥 BACK.



Unbelievable goal from @neymarjr breaks the deadlock in stoppage time. #PSGRSCA pic.twitter.com/A8T25e3mIO — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 14, 2019

There were chants and banners using vulgar language about Neymar throughout, including a reference to the €20m he had reportedly said he would pay in order to join Barcelona.

A statement before the game from the club’s supporters group warned Neymar that his actions “cannot be without consequence” after he missed the team’s first five games of the season due to the transfer saga.

Collectif Ultras Paris wrote in a statement published Saturday: “The Virage Auteuil, in which the most loyal supporters of the club are grouped, has the duty to show him that all his actions cannot be without consequence.

"Therefore, we invite all the Parisian supporters who have felt hurt at one point or another to show him that he no longer has the right to make mistakes and the path of redemption will be long... very long.

“It's out of the question that we will penalise the team due to a single player.”

Neymar has nevertheless been a prolific figure since moving to the Parc des Princes side in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee of €222m (£200m/$263m) from Barcelona.

He has scored 51 goals in 58 outings since moving to but has twice missed key portions of the season due to injury.

PSG will want the attacker firing ahead of the midweek match against , particularly as Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe have both toiled with injury for the last month.

While the former is expected back, the latter will probably miss out against the Spaniards.