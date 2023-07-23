Netherlands Women vs Portugal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Netherlands and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands Women and Portugal Women will play their first game in Group E of the 2023 Women's World Cup when they clash at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Sunday.

Failing to make it into the final four in 2015 and following that up with a third-placed finish in 2019, this is the Dutch side's third appearance at the tournament.

On the other hand, it is the first Women's World Cup for Portugal. They would also have to face United States and Vietnam in the group stage.

Netherlands Women vs Portugal Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30am BST Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium

It will kick off at 8:30am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Netherlands Women vs Portugal Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sports website & app.

Team news & squads

Netherlands Women team news

ACL injury victim and all-time leading scorer for Netherlands Women, Vivianne Miedema, is not part of the squad. As such, 59-goal Lieke Martens will be expected to lead the line of attack.

Andries Jonker is likely to go with three in the middle as new Manchester City signing Jill Roord should play alongside Danielle van de Donk and Damaris Egurolla there.

Netherlands Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Casparij, Van der Gragt, Janssen, Brugts; Roord, Van de Donk, Egurolla; Pelova, Martens, Beerensteyn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Kop, Weimar Defenders: Wilms, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, Van Dongen, Dikstra, Janssen Midfielders: Roord, Spitse, Van de Donk, Baijings, Groenen, Pelova, Casparij, Kaptein, Egurrola Forwards: Beerensteyn, Snoeijs, Martens, Jansen, Brugts

Portugal Women team news

Meanwhile, Portugal boss Francisco Neto will be sweating on the availability of Ana Borges due to fitness concerns, as Jessica Silva and Diana Silva would be paired in attack.

Kika Nazareth is also doubtful on account of a knee problem.

The experience of Dolores Silva, who has 150 international caps, will be vital for Portugal in midfield.

Portugal Women possible XI: Morais; Amado, Gomes, Costa, Alves; T. Pinto, Do. Silva, Norton; Capeta; J. Silva, Di. Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pereira, Morais, R. Costa Defenders: Amado, Alves, Rebelo, Marchao, C. Costa, Seica, Gomes Midfielders: Jacinto, Rute, Norton, T. Pinto, F. Pinto, Do. Silva, Nazareth Forwards: Borges, J. Silva, Di. Silva, Mendes, Capeta, Encarnacao

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 14, 2022 Netherlands Women 3-2 Portugal Women UEFA Women's Championship September 13, 2014 Netherlands Women 3-2 Portugal Women Women's WC Qualification Europe October 26, 2013 Portugal Women 0-7 Netherlands Women Women's WC Qualification Europe June 19, 2002 Netherlands Women 4-1 Portugal Women Women's WC Qualification Europe December 8, 2001 Portugal Women 2-1 Netherlands Women Women's WC Qualification Europe

