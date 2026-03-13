Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup most goalsGetty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

Who scored the most goals in a single World Cup?

Ever wondered who holds the record for most goals scored at a single World Cup, and which teams have been the most prolific in tournament history? GOAL has you covered.

With the World Cuponly taking place every four years, it might be somewhat difficult to remember the previous successes of goalscorers at the biggest competition in football. There are often a few names associated with a particular tournament. For example, James Rodriguez in 2014 is remembered for his stunning strike that earned him a move to Real Madrid. The 2022 edition will always be noted as the year that Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup, and 1966 will forever be known as the year that England 'brought football home'. But more often than not, the tournament's most prolific scorers are lost over time, especially if they are not one of the globe's already established superstars. 

Since the very first World Cup in 1930, there have been over 20 golden boot winners, some hauling a modest number of goals in their international outings, but others have gone above and beyond, putting up some incredible numbers that would take a minor miracle to beat. That is the case for the single top goalscorer at a World Cup, who bagged over double the number of strikes managed by England captain Harry Kane in 2018. But who holds that record, and which other players have come close to making history on the grandest stage? GOAL has you covered.

Which player scored the most goals in a single World Cup? 

Just Fontaine Getty Images

The record held for most goals scored in a single World Cup was set by France icon Just Fontaine in 1958. The legendary striker netted 13 goals in just six matches and players have been chasing his record for nearly 70 years. 

Averaging two goals per game at the tournament in Sweden, the former Nice and Reims man only ever played in one World Cup, and did not get the opportunity to play in the final, despite his incredible goalscoring form. Les Bleus were knocked out in the semi-final by eventual winnersBrazil, with Fontaine scoring once in the 5-2 loss at the hands of the Selecao. France topped their group that year, with Fontaine scoring a combined six goals againstParaguay, Scotland and Yugoslavia. His run did not stop there, with two more strikes coming in the 4-0 quarter-final win over Northern Ireland, before hitting four in the 6-3 third-place play-off win over West Germany.

Only a select few players have ever come close to matching the Frenchman's incredible record, including Hungarian forward Sandor Kocsis, who hit 11 goals just four years before Fontaine set the record. German legend Gerd Muller is the only other player to reach double digits for goals at a World Cup. He bagged 10 goals in 1970, as West Germany finished third, behind Brazil and Italy. 

Among the other notable names who have challenged Fontaine's record is Kylian Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot despite France losing in the final to Argentina. He equalled Ronaldo Nazario's eight strikes in 2-2, while Portugal legend Eusebio scored nine times in 1966.

RankPlayerGoalsTournament
1.Just Fontaine (France)131958
2.Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)111954
3. Gerd Muller (Germany)101970
4. Ademir (Brazil)91950
5. Eusebio (Portugal)91966
6. Guillermo Stabile (Argentina)81930
7. Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil)82002
8. Kylian Mbappe (France)82022

What prize does the top goalscorer in a World Cup receive? 

Awaiting the World Cup's top goalscorer is the Golden Boot, a prestigious individual accolade won by several of the sport's most iconic names over the years. Mbappe was the last recipient of the award, although it does not provide a happy memory for the Real Madrid forward, as he was handed the trophy in the aftermath of France's loss in the final to Argentina. 

Only a handful of happy faces have received the Golden Boot, though, including Ronaldo Nazario. The legendary Brazil forward was at his exhilarating best in 2002, the last time his country won the tournament. He was the last player to win both the Golden Boot and World Cup trophy in the same year, with Italian striker Paolo Rossi replicating the same feat in 1982. 

Which team scored the most goals in a single World Cup?

Hungary 1954 World CupGetty Images

The record for most goals scored by a team in a single World Cup is held by Hungary. Their 'Golden Team' of the 1950s included the likes of Ferenc Puskas and Sandor Kocsis, with the latter setting his incredible eleven-goal haul in 1954, the second-highest tally ever recorded by a single player. 

Hungary's success at that tournament still sits atop the history books and included some incredible wins. They beat South Korea9-0 in their opening group stage game, before then thrashing West Germany - the eventual winners of the tournament - 8-3 three days later. 

Two 4-2 wins in the quarters and semi-finals against Brazil and Uruguay set up a rematch against their group opponents, but they fell to a shock 3-2 defeat, with the match historically dubbed the 'Miracle of Bern', such was the disbelief at Hungary's loss. 

Champions West Germany occupy second place in the scoring charts for a single tournament, bagging two fewer than their 1954 final opponents in the same year. They put 11 goals past Turkey in two games, and a further six past Austria in the semi-finals.  

RankTeamGoalsTournament
1.Hungary271954
2. West Germany251954
3. France231958
4. Brazil191970
5. Italy191934
Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting