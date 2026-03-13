Who scored the most goals in a single World Cup?

With the World Cuponly taking place every four years, it might be somewhat difficult to remember the previous successes of goalscorers at the biggest competition in football. There are often a few names associated with a particular tournament. For example, James Rodriguez in 2014 is remembered for his stunning strike that earned him a move to Real Madrid. The 2022 edition will always be noted as the year that Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup, and 1966 will forever be known as the year that England 'brought football home'. But more often than not, the tournament's most prolific scorers are lost over time, especially if they are not one of the globe's already established superstars.

Since the very first World Cup in 1930, there have been over 20 golden boot winners, some hauling a modest number of goals in their international outings, but others have gone above and beyond, putting up some incredible numbers that would take a minor miracle to beat. That is the case for the single top goalscorer at a World Cup, who bagged over double the number of strikes managed by England captain Harry Kane in 2018. But who holds that record, and which other players have come close to making history on the grandest stage? GOAL has you covered.

Which player scored the most goals in a single World Cup?

The record held for most goals scored in a single World Cup was set by France icon Just Fontaine in 1958. The legendary striker netted 13 goals in just six matches and players have been chasing his record for nearly 70 years.

Averaging two goals per game at the tournament in Sweden, the former Nice and Reims man only ever played in one World Cup, and did not get the opportunity to play in the final, despite his incredible goalscoring form. Les Bleus were knocked out in the semi-final by eventual winnersBrazil, with Fontaine scoring once in the 5-2 loss at the hands of the Selecao. France topped their group that year, with Fontaine scoring a combined six goals againstParaguay, Scotland and Yugoslavia. His run did not stop there, with two more strikes coming in the 4-0 quarter-final win over Northern Ireland, before hitting four in the 6-3 third-place play-off win over West Germany.

Only a select few players have ever come close to matching the Frenchman's incredible record, including Hungarian forward Sandor Kocsis, who hit 11 goals just four years before Fontaine set the record. German legend Gerd Muller is the only other player to reach double digits for goals at a World Cup. He bagged 10 goals in 1970, as West Germany finished third, behind Brazil and Italy.

Among the other notable names who have challenged Fontaine's record is Kylian Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot despite France losing in the final to Argentina. He equalled Ronaldo Nazario's eight strikes in 2-2, while Portugal legend Eusebio scored nine times in 1966.

Rank Player Goals Tournament 1. Just Fontaine (France) 13 1958 2. Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) 11 1954 3. Gerd Muller (Germany) 10 1970 4. Ademir (Brazil) 9 1950 5. Eusebio (Portugal) 9 1966 6. Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) 8 1930 7. Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil) 8 2002 8. Kylian Mbappe (France) 8 2022

What prize does the top goalscorer in a World Cup receive?

Awaiting the World Cup's top goalscorer is the Golden Boot, a prestigious individual accolade won by several of the sport's most iconic names over the years. Mbappe was the last recipient of the award, although it does not provide a happy memory for the Real Madrid forward, as he was handed the trophy in the aftermath of France's loss in the final to Argentina.

Only a handful of happy faces have received the Golden Boot, though, including Ronaldo Nazario. The legendary Brazil forward was at his exhilarating best in 2002, the last time his country won the tournament. He was the last player to win both the Golden Boot and World Cup trophy in the same year, with Italian striker Paolo Rossi replicating the same feat in 1982.

Which team scored the most goals in a single World Cup?

The record for most goals scored by a team in a single World Cup is held by Hungary. Their 'Golden Team' of the 1950s included the likes of Ferenc Puskas and Sandor Kocsis, with the latter setting his incredible eleven-goal haul in 1954, the second-highest tally ever recorded by a single player.

Hungary's success at that tournament still sits atop the history books and included some incredible wins. They beat South Korea9-0 in their opening group stage game, before then thrashing West Germany - the eventual winners of the tournament - 8-3 three days later.

Two 4-2 wins in the quarters and semi-finals against Brazil and Uruguay set up a rematch against their group opponents, but they fell to a shock 3-2 defeat, with the match historically dubbed the 'Miracle of Bern', such was the disbelief at Hungary's loss.

Champions West Germany occupy second place in the scoring charts for a single tournament, bagging two fewer than their 1954 final opponents in the same year. They put 11 goals past Turkey in two games, and a further six past Austria in the semi-finals.