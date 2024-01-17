Morocco vs Tanzania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Morocco and Tanzania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Winners in 1976, Morocco are set to kick off their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign as they face Tanzania at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Wednesday.

The Atlas Lions made a good impression at the 2022 World Cup and defeated Tanzania 2-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualification tie back in November last year. Last week, Walid Regragui's men defeated Sierra Leone 3-1 in an international friendly.

On the other hand, the Taifa Stars led by Algerian gaffer Adel Amrouche earned their qualification for the AFCON following a 0-0 draw against Algeria in their final qualification match.

Morocco vs Tanzania kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Laurent Pokou Stadium

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Morocco and Tanzania will be played at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on January 17 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Morocco vs Tanzania online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Morocco team news

Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui is a doubt on account of a knock, so Yahia Attiat-Allah is likely to start at left-back. Achaf Hakimi should start at right back, with Nayef Aguerd and Romain Saiss at the heart of the defence.

Galatasaray's Hakim Ziyech, Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat and Marseille's Azzedine Ounahi are some of the notable names in the squad, along with Al-Hilal shot-stopper Bono.

Morocco possible XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Attiyat-Allah; Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Harit, Adli; En-Nesyri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Mohamedi, Benabid Defenders: Hakimi, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Abdelhamid, Abqar, Attiyat-Allah, Riad, Chibi Midfielders: Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Harit, Saibari, El Azzouzi, Amallah, El Khannous, Richardson Forwards: Tissoudali, Ezzalzouli, Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Adli

Tanzania team news

Coach Adel Amrouche will be banking on the likes of Haji Mnoga and Ben Starkie, who play in the English non-league, with PAOK forward Mbwana Samatta starting upfront as the former Aston Villa man has two goals and as many assists to his name from 14 games in the Greek Super League this season.

Tanzania possible XI: Kamawa; Mnoga, Mwaikenda, Mwamnyeto, Hamad, Yahya; Salum, Mao, Yassin, Msuva; Samatta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kawawa, Kakolanya, Manula Defenders: Mnoga, Hamad, Job, Mwamnyeto, Husseini, Mwaikenda, Dismas, Banda, Zakaria, Van den Bos Midfielders: Yahya, Salum, Mao, Abraham, Allarakhia, Bajana, Yassin, M'Mombwa, Starkie, Sagaf Forwards: Kachwele, Samatta, Msuva, Denis

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Morocco and Tanzania across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 21, 2023 Tanzania 0-2 Morocco CAF World Cup Qualifiers June 8, 2013 Morocco 2-1 Tanzania CAF World Cup Qualifiers March 24, 2013 Tanzania 3-1 Morocco CAF World Cup Qualifiers October 9, 2011 Morocco 3-1 Tanzania Africa Cup of Nations Qualification October 9, 2010 Tanzania 0-1 Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

