Morocco star Ounahi insists he is undecided on his future amid transfer interest from 'big clubs'

WHAT HAPPENED? Ounahi played an important role in Morocco becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals with tireless and tidy displays in midfield. As a result, several top teams including Serie A leaders Napoli have shown interest in signing the player, with the Angers' president revealing the Ligue 1 side has already received offers from 'big clubs'.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Angers' official website, Ounahi said, "Today we all know that there are interested clubs. It will be a choice to be made, a choice that will be important for my career and above all to make the right choice.
"We don't know how it will go yet. Am I going to sign and leave in January? Am I going to sign, stay and help the club and leave this summer? I don't know yet."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added: "I am waiting for the days, weeks to come to make the right choice. I am in contact every day with the president. We are going to make the right choice for my career and for the club."
WHAT NEXT FOR OUNAHI? The Moroccan is likely to feature in Angers' Ligue 1 tie against Ajaccio on December 28.