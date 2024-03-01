Monaco vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG will travel to Stade Louis II to take on Monaco on Friday.

Luis Enrique's men are on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions after a 1-1 draw with Rennes at the weekend, while Monaco have been struggling for consistency of late.

However, currently occupying the third spot, Adi Hutter's side could leapfrog second-placed Brest at least temporarily. Le Rocher's last league outing resulted in a 3-2 win at Lens.

Monaco vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Stade Louis II

The Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Stade Louis II in Monaco, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Friday, March 1, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Monaco vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Monaco team news

The hosts have a handful of absentees, as Mohamed Camara, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta and Vanderson are out injuries, while Denis Zakaria is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

With Takumi Minamino in the three-man midfield, Wissam Ben Yedder and Folarin Balogun will lead the attack.

Monaco possible XI: Kohn; Singo, Maripan, Salisu, Ouattara; Minamino, Fofana, Diop; Golovin; Ben Yedder, Balogun.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kohn, Majecki, Lienard Defenders: Salisu, Maripan, Magassa, Kehrer, Henrique, Jakobs, Ouattara, Vanderson, Singo Midfielders: Camara, Zakaria, Fofana, Diop, Golovin, Ben Seghir, Akliouche, Minamino, Diatta Forwards: Balogun, Embolo, Ben Yedder

PSG team news

While Marquinhos remains a doubt with a calf injury, the likes of Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Rico, Milan Skriniar and Layvin Kurzawa are all sidelined through injuries.

Ligue 1's top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe (21) will once again lead PSG's line of attack ahead of Goncalo Ramos.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Beraldo, Mendes; Vitinha, Ruiz, Lee; Dembele, K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 24, 2023 PSG 5-2 Monaco Ligue 1 February 11, 2023 Monaco 3-1 PSG Ligue 1 August 28, 2022 PSG 1-1 Monaco Ligue 1 March 20, 2022 Monaco 3-0 PSG Ligue 1 December 12, 2021 PSG 2-0 Monaco Ligue 1

