MLS Cup 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

A complete breakdown of the financial rewards on offer for clubs competing in the 2023 MLS Cup.

The regular 2023 MLS season is nearing its conclusion, and the excitement for the play-offs is building already.

This year brings a new format, with as many as 18 teams now competing in the post-season. To start, the eighth and ninth seeds from each conference will face off in a winner-takes-all play-off game for the right to face the seed one of their respective conferences.

Round One of the playoffs will now be a best-of-three series, with the higher seed hosting the 1st and 3rd game, and will have no ties, no extra-time, and no aggregate score kept. It will determine who will move onto the Conference semi-finals, from where it will move back to the classic single-elimination matches all the way up to the MLS Cup final.

Many of the contestants will have their eyes firmly set on December 9th’s showdown, but aside from the glory and bragging rights, just what financial rewards are up for grabs for the participants? GOAL takes a look...

How is the prize pot distributed in the MLS?

As there is no promotion or relegation system in MLS, teams aren't awarded money based on their league position as seen in the Premier League. However, MLS does hand out cash for certain postseason accomplishments, including winning the MLS Cup or reaching the playoffs.

The total prize money for the MLS Cup is confirmed to be shared amongst the winners, runners up and teams who finished in the knockout stages. There is no prize money adjusted for the winners of the two wild-card matches.

How much does the 2023 MLS Cup champion earn?

Although Major League Soccer have not yet revealed any official figures for the 2023 competition, it is understood that the overall prize pool for the playoffs will not change from last year, when it totalled approximately $1.1m and was distributed as follows:

Stage Prize money First round $20,000 Conference semi-finals $47,500 Conference finals $100,000 MLS Cup final runners-up $150,000 MLS Cup final winners $300,000

As well as picking up the MLS Cup trophy itself and being assured of a place in the Concacaf Champions League in 2023, LAFC took home a cool $300,000 as tournament winners last year.

Runners-up Philadelphia Union earned a not-too-shabby $150,000, with the two losing Conference finalists Austin and New York City getting $100,000 for their troubles.

The paycheck gets significantly lower for those who didn't get past the Conference Semifinals, with all four teams getting $47,500 each. As for the other playoff teams who lost in the first round, they were granted a paltry $20,000.

