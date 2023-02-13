MLS on Apple TV in 2023: Cost, Season Pass subscription deals & how to stream games live

Neil Bennett
|
LAFC captain Carlos Vela lifts MLS Cup trophy in 2022Getty
Major League Soccer returns on February 25 and will be exclusive to Apple TV

Apple TV is now officially the new home of Major League Soccer in the USA.

As soccer grows in popularity across the United States, Apple has inked a deal that will see them become the exclusive home of MLS action for the next 10 years. MLS Season Pass holders will be granted access to all live MLS regular-season matches, as well as the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup. 

Each MLS match broadcast will feature a pregame and postgame show. Gamedays will also have a live five-hour show covering all of the action from the first matches on the East Coast through to the final whistle on the West Coast.

Start your MLS Season Pass subscription today.

How much does an Apple TV MLS Season Pass cost?

Monthly subscription:$14.99 per month
Annual subscription:$99 a year

MLS Season Pass subscriptions will cost $14.99 per month. Annual passes are priced at $99.

Apple TV+ subscribers, meanwhile, can gain access to the MLS Season Pass for the discounted price of $12.99 or $79.

Apple TV’s Family Sharing feature also enables access for up to six family members with their own Apple ID and password. Additional perks include dedicated club pages which provide "a more personalised experience throughout the Apple TV app".

Go to tv.apple.com now to start your subscription.

MLS apple tvGetty Images

What is the upcoming Apple TV MLS schedule?

The 2023 MLS regular season starts on February 25. Nashville and New York City kick things off on the "MLS is back" weekend, with other highlights including 'El Trafico' between LA Galaxy and LAFC.

A full list of the opening weekend fixtures are shown below. Kick-off times are Eastern Time.

DateMatchKick-off time
Feb 25, 2023Nashville vs New York City4:30pm ET
Feb 25, 2023Philadelphia vs Columbus7:30pm ET
Feb 25, 2023Cincinnati vs Houston Dynamo7:30pm ET
Feb 25, 2023Atlanta United vs San Jose7:30pm ET
Feb 25, 2023Charlotte vs New England7:30pm ET
Feb 25, 2023Orlando City vs NY Red Bulls7:30pm ET
Feb 25, 2023DC United vs Toronto7:30pm ET
Feb 25, 2023Inter Miami vs Montreal7:30pm ET
Feb 25, 2023Austin vs St Louis8:30pm ET
Feb 25, 2023FC Dallas vs Minnesota8:30pm ET
Feb 25, 2023LA Galaxy vs LAFC9:30pm ET
Feb 25, 2023Vancouver vs Real Salt Lake10:30pm ET
Feb 25, 2023Portland vs Sporting KC10:30pm ET
Feb 26, 2023Seattle Sounders vs Colorado8pm ET
MLS apple guideApple

How do I access Apple TV?

Apple TV is an app and, as such, subscribers will be able to login to the action live on all Apple devices, Smart TVs, streaming devices like the Amazon Firestick and Google Chromecast, set-top boxes and games consoles.

Subscribers will also be able to access MLS soccer on the web by going to tv.apple.com.

Apple TV MLS announcers & commentators

A host of well known MLS figures will feature as announcers, commentators and pundits on the Apple TV MLS Season Pass service, with coverage available in English, Spanish and French.

Among those who will be involved are:

Game analysts

  • Taylor Twellman
  • Kyndra de St Aubin
  • Maurice Edu
  • Lori Lindsey
  • Marcelo Balboa
  • Sebastian Le Toux
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips
  • Sacha Kljestan
  • Diego Valeri

Programme hosts

  • Liam McHugh
  • Jillian Sakovits
  • Tony Cherchi

Play-by-play commentary

  • Max Bretos
  • Steve Cangialosi
  • Pablo Ramirez
  • Frederic Lord
  • Jake Zivin

Read more about Apple TV's MLS announcers here.

