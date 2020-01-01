‘Minamino is an unbelievable addition for Liverpool’ – Gomez hails Reds’ £7.25m new boy

The Japan international is still finding his feet in new surroundings, but a club colleague at Anfield expects him to be a shrewd addition

Takumi Minamino is an “unbelievable addition” for , says Joe Gomez, with the international expected to make a positive impact at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp moved to further bolster his attacking options when snapping the 25-year-old up from Red Bull Salzburg.

He was acquired for just £7.25 million ($10m) as a relatively low release clause in his contract was triggered.

Minamino is being eased into life on Merseyside, with the versatile playmaker admitting that he still has plenty of adjusting to do.

Gomez, though, believes that he will prove to be a shrewd addition to a squad that has pulled 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The international told Soccer AM of the newest arrival at Liverpool: “He’s a happy, positive guy. He’s got a nice aura to him.

“To be fair, everyone was aware of him from when we played him, the effect he had. When he came to Anfield, how well he done and how well he took the game.

“His desire to press and adapt to our style of play. The gaffer wants us to play a certain way and he has that tenacity about him, to want to get about and put pressure on. An unbelievable addition.”

Minamino caught the eye in two outings for Salzburg against Liverpool.

Those performances convinced Klopp that he would be a useful alternative to the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Minamino was handed his Reds debut in an third round win over derby rivals and has since gone on to figure in Premier League meetings with and .

He is convinced that Klopp can take his game to even greater heights, but has stated that he feels like he has nothing to lose after completing a dream move to Anfield.

"I feel the manager's trust in me, so I really want to repay him,” he told Liverpool’s official website in January.

"Personally, I'm not satisfied with my own performance [at Wolves], so I want to meet the expectations of the people who support me.

"I was mentally ready to go and all I was thinking was how to fit into the team smoothly and get into the game.

"I don't feel any pressure. I'm not sure how much expectation has been put on me, but I have nothing to lose."