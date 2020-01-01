Minamino has ‘nothing to lose’ at Liverpool and doesn’t feel pressure

The Japan international arrived at Anfield with a blossoming reputation and is determined to repay the faith shown in him by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

Takumi Minamino claims to have “nothing to lose” at , with the international feeling no pressure as he looks to repay the faith shown in him.

The Premier League leaders moved to snap up the highly-rated 25-year-old from Red Bull Salzburg before the January transfer window opened.

He was acquired for just £7.25 million ($10m), with a relatively low release clause triggered in his contract.

Jurgen Klopp has sought to ease a new arrival into his plans at Anfield, with league and cup outings taken in against and .

Minamino has impressed with his energy and technical ability, but he feels there is a lot more to come from him.

He told Liverpool’s official website: "I feel the manager's trust in me, so I really want to repay him.

"Personally, I'm not satisfied with my own performance [at Wolves], so I want to meet the expectations of the people who support me.

"I was mentally ready to go and all I was thinking was how to fit into the team smoothly and get into the game.

"I don't feel any pressure. I'm not sure how much expectation has been put on me, but I have nothing to lose."

Minamino’s versatility also makes him a useful weapon in Klopp’s armoury, with the hard-working playmaker able to operate centrally or in a wide role.

He added on what he can offer to the Liverpool cause: "I can play on either side, but it was more about how to link up with the full-backs.

"If we can build a better understanding of each other, I'm sure it will get even better.

"They scored an equaliser after I came on, so I was desperate to contribute to the winning goal in any way I can.

"After we scored the second goal, I made sure to keep it simple and defend solidly."

Liverpool’s battling 2-1 win over Wolves was their 22nd of the season from 23 Premier League games, with a 16-point lead opened up at the top of the table.

With the Reds seemingly on course to land a first title in 30 years, Minamino’s debut campaign in could end on the most memorable of highs – with Klopp’s side also in the mix for and glory.