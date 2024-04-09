Millwall vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Millwall and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City can open up a four-point lead atop the Championship standings table as they get set to take on Millwall at The Den on Tuesday.

Eying three straight league wins after Norwich City and Birmingham City, the Foxes also hold the advantage of a game in hand in the race for the Premier League.

On the other hand, the hosts are only a couple of points above the relegation zone, having extended their winless run to four games following back-to-back defeats at Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Millwall vs Leicester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: The Den

The Championship match between Millwall and Leicester City will be played at The Den in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, April 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Millwall vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship match between Millwall and Leicester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Action, with live streaming available on Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Millwall team news

Without Kevin Nisbet and Tom Bradshaw, it will be up to Michael Obafemi and Zian Flemming to take on the attacking responsibilities, with the likes of Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Casper de Norre also pushing for starts.

The Lions' manager Neil Harris will also not be able to call upon the services of Joe Bryan, Murray Wallace and Duncan Watmore through injuries.

Millwall possible XI: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, McNamara; Longman, De Norre, Saville, Honeyman; Flemming, Obafemi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman Defenders: Cooper, Tanganga, Hutchinson, Norton-Cuffy, McNamara, Harding Midfielders: Mitchell, Campbell, Saville, De Norre, Leonard, Honeyman, Esse, Longman, Mayor Forwards: Obafemi, Emakhu, Flemming

Leicester City team news

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca may consider starting James Justin over Callum Doyle at left-back, while Jamie Vardy could replace Patson Daka in attack.

It is set to be a battle between Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Yunus Akgun to feature in midfield.

Kasey McAteer and Tom Canon would remain unavailable for selection.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Vestergaard, Faes, Justin; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi; Mavididi, Fatawu, Vardy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Doyle, Souttar, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings Millwall and Leicester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 1, 2024 Millwall 2-3 Leicester City FA Cup December 13, 2023 Leicester City 3-2 Millwall Championship September 22, 2021 Millwall 0-2 Leicester City Carabao Cup February 18, 2017 Millwall 1-0 Leicester City FA Cup January 1, 2014 Millwall 1-3 Leicester City Championship

Useful links