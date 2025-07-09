This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: Michael Buffer delivers iconic 'Let's get ready to rumble?!' call before Chelsea vs Fluminense at 2025 Club World Cup semifinal

The legendary boxing announcer took center stage at MetLife Stadium to introduce players before the Club World Cup semifinal clash

Fluminense FC v Chelsea FC: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

WHAT HAPPENED

FIFA brought in Michael Buffer, the world-famous boxing and wrestling announcer, to introduce the teams and players before the Chelsea vs. Fluminense Club World Cup semifinal at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The 80-year-old announcer, known for his distinctive voice and presentation style, was part of FIFA's effort to add spectacle to the tournament's final stages after concerns about attendance and atmosphere at earlier matches.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

By adding entertainment elements like Buffer's announcements, the organization hopes to create more buzz around the competition's climactic stages. Buffer's existing relationship with DAZN, FIFA's global broadcasting partner for the tournament, facilitated this crossover.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Buffer is expected to continue his announcing duties for the second semifinal between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium.

