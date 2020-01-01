'I've been following since childhood' - Mexico star Alvarez reveals he would like to play for Manchester City

The Ajax defensive midfielder hopes to some day make his mark at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

and midfielder Edson Alvarez has stated his admiration for , revealing that he hopes to someday play for the club after following the Citizens since childhood.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined Ajax from Club America last summer and has been a semi-regular fixture for the Dutch giants this season.

Alvarez has made 23 total appearances for Ajax this season, including eight in European play, while scoring a pair of goals. One of those came in the group stage against , as Alvarez became the first Mexican to score on his debut in the competition.

More teams

Widely tipped to be a key piece of Mexico's future, Alvarez admitted that he has his eyes set on and the Etihad in particular.

“I would really like to play for Manchester City one day," Alvarez said during a question and answer session on Ajax's Instagram. “I have been following that club since childhood and I think it is a really nice club, I am a fan. So if I had to choose I would like to play for City.”

Able to play in the midfield or as a centre-back, Alvarez has earned 31 caps for El Tri since making his senior debut in 2017. He was a member of the team that won the Gold Cup in 2019 while also being named to Concacaf's Best XI in 2018.

Article continues below

Prior to joining Ajax, Alvarez won a Liga MX and Copa MX title with America after coming up through the club's youth system. His first season in Amsterdam, though, has been derailed by the outbreak of the coronavirus with leagues all over the world paused as a result of the pandemic.

After initially being separated from family upon moving to the , Alvarez's loved ones are now in Amsterdam, and he has used the time away from the game to spend time with his daughter.

“Now I can use the time to be with my family," he said. "My daughter is doing well, she is healthy and that is the most important thing. It is nice to see how she grows and learns new things every day. That is then it’s great that I can now see that every day."