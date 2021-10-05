'How could you ask that?!' - Memphis angered by Barcelona regret question

The Camp Nou newcomer remains loyal to the cause even as club circumstances have been less than ideal

Memphis Depay was incredulous when asked if he regrets his decision to join Barcelona this past summer, asking a reporter how they could pose such a question.

The forward said the club remains a huge presence in the football world even amid its current turmoil, adding that he "would never regret" his switch from Lyon.

Since arriving on a free transfer, Memphis has accepted a pay cut to help Barcelona weather financial crisis and struggled to help keep the squad from disastrous results both at home and abroad. The Blaugrana, now without icon Lionel Messi, have triumphed just once in their past four La Liga matches while losing their first two Champions League matches 3-0.

What has been said?

"How could you ask that?" Memphis shot back after a question from ESPN Netherlands about whether he regretted joining Barcelona.

"It's Barcelona. I don't think you understand how big this club is and what it means for a player if you move to a club like this. I would never regret it.

"Despite results, I'm really happy at the club.

"It's been a difficult time [for the team]. I don't want to talk about that much, but people are acting like the season is already over.

"There are so many games to play. Everything is still open. But as a player you feel responsible and you take responsibility. You care. Every player takes responsibility at Barca. That's normal for a club like Barcelona."

Bigger picture

Memphis could not have anticipated what the end of the summer would hold for Barcelona when he first signed his deal.

Messi had been expected to stay but was forced to join Paris Saint-Germain when the Blaugrana couldn't afford to keep him due to their mounting debt. Fellow attacker Antoine Griezmann then left for Atletico Madrid on deadline day. And Sergio Aguero, brought in along with Memphis, has been injured through the entire campaign so far.

That's left Memphis as the focal point of a depleted attack at Camp Nou that has been less explosive than previous seasons; Barcelona have scored 11 goals in seven matches and sit in ninth place.

The Dutch forward has scored three goals and supplied one assist in seven domestic matches.

