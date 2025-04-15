How to Bet on Real Madrid After Kylian Mbappe’s Red Card

With Mbappe potentially banned for up to three matches, Carlo Ancelotti will be without his top goalscorer. Could now be the time to oppose Real?

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe was sent off during his last La Liga match against Deportivo Alaves due to a dangerous challenge.

To Beat Real Madrid Market Odds Athletic Bilbao 15/4 Getafe 15/4 Barcelona 21/20

Which Matches Will Mbappe Miss?

After being shown red in the 38th minute against Deportivo Alaves, Mbappe could now face a ban of up to three matches. This means the French star would miss out on the Copa del Rey final against rivals Barcelona.

However, La Liga suspensions apply only to domestic competitions, which means the Frenchman will be available to feature in Real Madrid’s midweek Champions League second-leg clash against Arsenal. Currently 3-0 down, Real will need every bit of attacking firepower to turn the fixture around.

The minimum suspension for the red card is one game, which guarantees Mbappe will miss out on Real’s next La Liga game against Athletic Club. He could also miss subsequent matches against Getafe in the league and the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, depending on the length of the ban.

It is expected that Mbappe will only receive a two-game ban, which means he won’t feature in Real’s two upcoming league games. This also means the 26-year-old will be available in time for the Spanish Cup final. If Mbappe were to receive a three-match ban, Real would likely appeal the decision.

In Mbappe’s absence, Carlo Ancelotti will turn to other attacking options for goals, such as Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. However, the Frenchman has more goals than Vinicius and Bellingham combined in La Liga, with 22 goals compared to the pair's combined 19.

Mbappe’s Absence Could be Detrimental For Real’s Season

Ancelloti’s team can still win three trophies as Real are chasing another La Liga title while also competing in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Real are four points behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga, with another El Classico still to come this campaign. However, Mbappe’s red card could play a major part in Los Blancos’ season.

Next, Real face Athletic Club at the Bernabeu, where Mbappe won’t feature. Their opponents won the reverse fixture this season and are currently fourth in the league, so this will be a difficult task for Real.

Ernesto Valverde’s team hold the best defensive record in La Liga, with just 25 goals conceded and an average of 0.8 per game. Without their top scorer, Real may struggle to score against such a well-organised away team. Most bookies are offering generous odds for Athletic Club to walk away the winners.

After that, Ancelotti’s team face Getafe, who also have an incredible defensive record. Pepe Bordalas’ team have the third-best defensive record in the division, with only 28 goals conceded, which is an average of 0.9 per game.

If Mbappe were to be banned for these games, Real would face another defensively solid team without their top scorer. Odds for Getafe to win are very enticing on most bookies and hold brilliant value.

Two losses could mean the La Liga title may slip away from Real and hand the trophy back to their biggest rivals.