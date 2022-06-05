Mbappe's Real Madrid transfer snub: French president Macron reveals details of private conversation ahead of PSG stay

The World Cup winner turned down a free transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu to pen fresh terms at Parc des Princes

French president Emmanuel Macron has revealed the details of the private conversation he had with Kylian Mbappe before the Paris Saint-Germain star snubbed a transfer to Real Madrid.

Mbappe had been strongly linked with a move to Madrid for well over a year before PSG shocked the world by announcing a new three-year contract for the 23-year-old on May 21.

GOAL reported that Macron played a part in convincing Mbappe to stay in his homeland, and the head of state has now confirmed that he reached out to the World Cup winner in a bid to "defend the country".

What has Macron said about Mbappe?

The French president felt it was his "responsibility" to advise Mbappe, who is widely regarded as the most talented player of his generation and a major asset to Ligue 1.

"Yes, it is true that I had a conversation with Kylian Mbappe before he made a firm decision about his future," Macron told a press conference.

"In it, I merely advised him, in a totally informal way, to remain in France. I believe it is my responsibility, as president, to defend the country when asked in an informal and friendly manner."

He added: "I have never intervened in any transfer. Just like any other citizen, when it comes to sporting matters, I always want to see a good game and cheer on a team, especially, in my case, Olympique de Marseille."

Macron on Champions League final chaos

Macron also weighed in on the ugly scenes outside the Stade de France before the Champions League final between Madrid and Liverpool last month.

The kick-off for the showpiece event, which Madrid won to extend their record haul of European Cups to 14, was delayed by 30 minutes due to supporters forcing their way into the stadium without tickets, while police used tear gas and pepper spray on a large number of fans left behind the barriers despite having valid passes.

UEFA has issued an apology for the chaos and Macron has vowed that he will try and bring the truth of the matter to light.

"I sympathise with all those who could not get access to their seats despite having paid for their tickets, these people must be compensated as soon as possible," he said when quizzed on how supporters were treated.

"And I also want maximum transparency: I have asked the government to clarify what happened, to determine responsibilities and to explain everything down to the smallest detail to the French, the British, and the Spanish."

