WATCH: Mbappe, Neymar & Messi combine for sublime PSG opener against Benfica

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for PSG with a brilliant goal against Benfica in the Champions League.

PSG at Benfica in Champions League

Messi opens scoring in style

Mbappe & Neymar involved in build-up

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG's three superstars teamed up to deadly effect in the Champions League on Wednesday. Benfica had enjoyed the better of the early stages but went behind on 22 minutes to Messi's strike. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe combined to tee up the Argentine who curled home a brilliant finish to maintain his superb start to the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the first time Messi has ever scored against Benfica. La Pulga has also now netted against 40 different teams in Europe's premier club competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French champions are back in Ligue 1 action on Saturday at Reims.