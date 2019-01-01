Matuidi told he can leave Juventus amid Monaco interest

The France international is now 32 and could be in line for a return to his homeland as the Bianconeri continue to tweak their squad

With the bulk of ' transfer deals done in terms of player arrivals, sporting director Fabio Paratici must now turn his attention to what is shaping up to be an even more complicated task: selling surplus members of the squad.

Former starlet Matthijs de Ligt headlined the Bianconeri's list of purchases this summer, while the free signings of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and club legend Gianluigi Buffon representing shrewd business on the champions' part.

And with youngsters Cristiano Romero, Luca Pellegrini and Merih Demiral being brought in with eyes on the future, the Serie A champions' spending tally currently sits around £136 million ($170m).

Juve have recouped a good bit of that outlay through the sales of Leonardo Spinazzola, Emil Audero, Stefano Sturaro and various other players, but Paratici is keen to further balance the books and Goal has learned Blaise Matuidi has been earmarked for a summer sale.

The midfielder is weighing up his options amid interest from , with the World Cup winner open to the idea of returning to his native .

Neither party is in a hurry to make a decision at present, but with Matuidi now 32 years old his playing time in Turin could be limited.

Another consideration is how the France international would fit into new boss Maurizio Sarri's 'Sarriball' style of play – given the club's willingness to let the player go, it would be safe to assume the coach has not highlighted Matuidi as a key player in his system.

Signed from back in August 2017 for €20m (£18m/$22.5m) plus an additional €10.5m (£9.5m/$12m) in bonuses, Juve would like to see an offer of at least €25m (£22.5m/$28m) come in from any interested parties, leaving the ball squarely in Monaco's court.

It is possible that the clubs will continue talks over the four-time winner – who is in the final year of his contract – in the coming days, with Juve prepared to say goodbye to a solid performer who has racked up 88 appearances and scored seven goals for the Italian outfit.

As part of their pre-season preparations, Juve will take in International Champions Cup clashes with , and before Serie A kicks off for the 2019-20 campaign on August 24.