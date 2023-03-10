The BBC will run Match of the Day without a presenter and pundits on Saturday after a host of big names pulled out of the program.

Lineker taken off Match of the Day by the BBC

Fellow pundits have also pulled out

BBC struggling to find replacements

WHAT HAPPENED? The BBC were struggling to find on-screen talent after axing host Gary Lineker from his role amid a disagreement over his social media usage. Fellow pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer announced they will not be appearing on the programme soon after in support of Lineker. Alex Scott, Micah Richards, Jermaine Jenas and Mark Chapman also confirmed they would not be working either, leaving the BBC scratching around for potential presenters.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was not surprised to see Wright pull out after the announcement that Lineker was stepping aside. The former Manchester United man then predicted the format change. He wrote on Twitter: "I had no doubt Ian Wright would do that! Who the hell is going to go on now!"

AND WHAT'S MORE: BBC director general Tim Davie was asked about Lineker and shared his thoughts on the row.

“I think we always look to take proportionate action and that's what we've done. I don't want to add to the statement. I think we've had very constructive discussions. The statement is very clear and that's where we are,” he told the BBC. "I absolutely respect people's right to make that decision [pull out of the programme]. BBC Sport have to look at the programme they are going to produce for the weekend. I'm not going to say more than I've said."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Friday evening, the BBC finally confirmed the decision to change the format in a statement, which read: "Some of our pundits have said that they don't wish to appear on the programme while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary. We understand their position and we have decided that the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Match of the Day is due to air on Saturday night and will feature highlights - without analysis - from the day's Premier League games involving Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and defending champions Manchester City.