Axed Match of the Day host Gary Lineker spotted attending Leicester City's Premier League match against Chelsea

Gary Lineker took advantage of a Saturday off to watch his hometown club Leicester City take on Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? It was meant to be a run-of-the-mill weekend for Lineker before the BBC's Friday afternoon decision to suspend the Match of the Day host caused a meltdown unprecedented in the corporation's history. Instead, Lineker was all smiles as took the trip from his home in southwest London to the Midlands this afternoon to watch the club he has never hid his affection for - famously appearing on the show in his underpants after their unexpected 2016 Premier League title win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The star's suspension triggered a wave of pundits, presenters and commentators standing down in solidarity causing the BBC's weekend football to be almost entirely wiped from the schedules. A basic edition of Match of the Day will air but will do little distract from the corporation's crisis that leads the nation's news bulletins.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINEKER & THE BBC? The BBC will have to address one of the biggest fiascoes in its long history. Whether Lineker returns to front the world's most famous highlights programme is anyone's guess.