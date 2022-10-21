Marseille vs Lens: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Marseille welcome Lens to face them at Stade Vélodrome. It's a top-four clash, as fourth host third heading into the weekend - and both will want to throw down a gauntlet.

But might there be too much at stake for both sides? Could we see them play out a draw, or will one look to push on for a full three points?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Marseille vs Lens date & kick-off time

Game: Marseille vs Lens Date: October 22/23, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Marseille vs Lens on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 2 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Marseille squad & team news

It has been a very good season so far for Marseille, who find themselves in the top four of the table and pushing on to secure a comfortable spot in the race for Europe.

This will prove a stern test however, particularly as their visitors continue to surprise onlookers with their rich form.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ngapandouetnbu, López, Blanco Defenders Bailly, Gigot, Balerdi, Clauss, Touré, Kolašinac, Kaboré, Tavares, Mbemba Midfielders Guendouzi, Gerson, Rongier, Gueye, Veretout, Harit Forwards Payet, Suárez, Dieng, Bakambu, Ünder, Sanchez

Lens squad and team news

Few likely clocked Lens as top-four contenders pre-season, but their place in the table is a richly deserved result for some particularly tenacious football so far.

Can they keep that up against another Europe-chasing rival however? They'll find out soon enough.