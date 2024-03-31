Marseille vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Le Classique

Serial Ligue 1 leaders PSG will travel to Orange Velodrome to take on Marseille in Sunday's Le Classique.
Les Minots last suffered a 2-0 loss at Rennes, while Les Parisiens are coming into this match having triumphed over Montpellier 6-2 in their backyard the last time out.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Marseille vs PSG kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Orange Velodrome
The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Stade Velodrome - commercially known as Orange Velodrome - in Marseille, France.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, March 31, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Marseille vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre. for updates.
Team news & squads
Marseille team news
Winger Ismaila Sarr will miss the derby on account of a hamstring injury, while right-back Jonathan Clauss picked up an injury while on international duty with France.
The duo will have the company of Amir Murillo, Bamo Meite, Valentin Rongier, Jean Onana and Ulisses Garcia in the infirmary.
Moreover, if Samuel Gigot and Leonardo Balerdi also fail their late fitness tests, Marseille boss Pablo Longoria may have to call upon a couple of his reserves.
Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Merlin; Harit, Kondogbia, Ounahi, Veretout, Henrique; Aubameyang, Ndiaye.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ngapandouentnbu, Lopez, Blanco
|Defenders:
|Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Meite, Sparagna, Merlin
|Midfielders:
|Kondogbia, Gueye, Veretout, Ounahi, Nadir, Soglo, Harit
|Forwards:
|Correa, Ndiaye, Moumbagna, Aubameyang, Henrique
PSG team news
Milan Skriniar, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Layvin Kurzawa, Bradley Barcola and Marco Asensio are all part of the club's injury list.
As such, Barcola's absence will allow for Goncalo Ramos' return to the XI alongside Randal Kolo Muani and Kylian Mbappe - although there are suggestions that Mbappe could left out of the XI on Sunday.
PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Beraldo, Mendes; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Kolo Muani, Ramos, K. Mbappe.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Rico, Letellier
|Defenders:
|Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
|Forwards:
|K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 24, 2023
|PSG 4-0 Marseille
|Ligue 1
|February 26, 2023
|Marseille 0-3 PSG
|Ligue 1
|February 8, 2023
|Marseille 2-1 PSG
|Coupe de France
|October 16, 2022
|PSG 1-0 Marseille
|Ligue 1
|April 17, 2022
|PSG 2-1 Marseille
|Ligue 1