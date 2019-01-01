Mandzukic move to Qatar off as Al Rayyan end talks

The Croatian striker will not be leaving Italy just yet as talks with the Qatari outfit have come to an end, but other suitors are circling

Mario Mandzukic looks set to remain at after ending negotiations with Qatari side Al Rayyan.

The international had been linked with a move to for several months, though reports in stated he was reluctant to make the switch.

Al Rayyan were said to be offering 33-year-old Mandzukic a €7 million salary, while Juventus were holding out for a fee of €10m.

Juve revealed two weeks ago that Mandzukic was in talks over a potential move to Qatar, but it seems the former star will remain in Turin until January at least, as Al Rayyan confirmed on Saturday that negotiations are over.

"Al Rayyan announces the suspension of negotiations with Croatian player Mario Manzukic," a statement from the club read.

Mandzukic joined Juve from four years ago and has made 162 appearances in all competitions for the Italian giants, scoring 44 times and winning four titles.

But the striker has not featured for the Bianconeri this season, as he is not part of new coach Maurizio Sarri's plans, having even been left out of their squad for the . The reigning Serie A champions will try to offload him and fellow outcast Emre Can in January.

"We are evaluating his situation and he too must do so calmly," Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici told Sky Sport in Italy on Saturday.

"He is a great player and has an added value, a special guy. If he considers it appropriate to leave, he will be satisfied, otherwise we will evaluate other possibilities."

is not the only source of interest in Mandzukic, however, as he rejected an offer from French champions Paris Saint-Germain in August, while have been linked with him since the summer.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their attack after seeing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave to join Serie A side and are said to be considering making a bid for Mandzukic in January.

Meanwhile, fellow Premier League side West Ham and outfit LAFC are said to be monitoring his situation.

Mandzukic is currently tied to Juve until 2021, having signed an extension in April this year.