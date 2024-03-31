Manchester United Women vs Everton Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Everton Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a disappointing 3-1 defeat in the Manchester derby over the weekend, Manchester United Women will look to get back on track when they play host to Everton Ladies at Leigh Sports Village in Sunday's Women's Super League (WSL) clash.

The Red Devils' fading hopes of clinching a top-three finish were further dashed in last Saturday's Manchester derby defeat at the Etihad Stadium, which saw them drop down to fifth position, one point behind Liverpool in fourth spot.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are enduring an underwhelming campaign after achieving a top-half finish last season. Having picked up just 15 points from 17 matches, the Toffees sit in 10th place with five games remaining on the board, and they are winless in their last four competitive matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester United Women vs Everton Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm GMT Venue: Leigh Sports Village Stadium

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Everton Women online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's Super League (WSL) match between Manchester United and Everton will be available to watch live on The FA Player in the UK. Live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

Man United boss Marc Skinner has confirmed the unavailability of full-back Jayde Riviere, who was forced off in the second half of the Manchester derby with an injury.

Riviere's absence could open the door for Republic of Ireland international Aoife Mannion to make her first WSL start of an injury-plagued season.

The Red Devils' boss will be boosted by the returns of Hinata Miyazawa and Leah Galton at Leigh Sports Village, with both expected to make the bench.

Manchester United Women possible XI: Earps; Mannion, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Zelem, Naalsund; Geyse, Toone, Garcia; Parris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Middleton-Patel, Tullis-Joyce, Chamberlain Defenders: Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell, Riviere, George, Mannion, Rabjohn, Evans, Newell, Davies Midfielders: Toone, Parris, Zelem, Miyazawa, Galton, García, Ladd, Guerrero, Naalsund, May, Watson, C. Williams, Aherne, Deering, Geyse Forwards: Ferreira, Malard, Williams, Barry, Francis, Ashton, Parris

Everton Women team news

The Toffees are sweating over the fitness of defender Megan Finnigan, who is questionable for Sunday's clash due to an ankle issue.

Sara Holmgaard is expected to return to the side following a spell on the sidelines, although goalkeeper Emily Ramsey's availability for the weekend is unclear.

Elise Stenevik could make a comeback to the starting XI after she missed the Merseyside derby through suspension.

Everton Ladies possible XI: Brosnan; Payne, Vanhaevermaet, Stenevik, Hope; Galli, Bennison, Kuhl, Wheeler, Bissell; Snoeijs.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brosnan, Ramsey, Kirby Defenders: Sevecke, Veje, Finnigan, Holmgaard, Stenevik Midfielders: Møller Kühl, Galli, Bennison, Holmgaard, Vanhaevermaet, Wheeler, Christiansen, Bissell, Moe Wold, Hope, Olesen, Hart, Clarke, Hobson, Settle Forwards: Duggan, Piemonte, Snoeijs, Madsen, Sørensen, Beever-Jones, Payne, Wilding

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture & Result Competition November 10, 2023 Manchester United Women 7-0 Everton Women FA Women's League Cup October 22, 2023 Everton Women 0-5 Manchester United Women The FA Women's Super League February 5, 2023 Manchester United Women 0-0 Everton Women The FA Women's Super League December 8, 2022 Manchester United Women 4-2 Everton Women FA Cup, Women October 30, 2022 Everton Women 0-3 Manchester United Women The FA Women's Super League

