Manchester United vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will invite Everton to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, looking to return to winning ways after falling to back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

A bitter and well-deserved 2-1 home loss to Fulham was followed by a sobbing 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the derby, a result that somewhat flattered Erik ten Hag's side given the Citizen's utter dominance.

The one-sided derby dashed United's hopes of finishing in the top four, and anything less than three points against the Toffees would almost certainly be the end of their Champions League prospects.

Everton have also had a difficult time lately, even though their points deduction has been reduced from 10 to 6 after they slumped to a late 3-1 defeat to West Ham United last time out.

Manchester United vs Everton kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be televised live on TNT Sports in the UK, with coverage beginning at 11.30 am. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans are all fitness doubts for Manchester United ahead of the visit of Everton.

Rashford, who scored with a thundering strike last time out, was forced off after 70 minutes of the derby and Erik ten Hag said afterwards that the striker has "had his problems with an injury."

Elsewhere, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia are all some weeks away from returning. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Anthony Martial are longer-term absentees.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Kambwala, Shaw, Dalot Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Amad Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Everton team news

Everton hope to welcome Idrissa Gueye back from injury, but Dele Alli, Andre Gomes, and Arnaut Danjuma remain sidelined through injuries, while Lewis Dobbin is also a doubt due to an ankle issue.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virgínia, Lonergan Defenders: Mykolenko, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Coleman, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey Midfielders: Gueye, Alli, Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucouré, McNeil, Harrison, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Danjuma, Beto, Chermiti, Dobbin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 09/03/24 Manchester United 0-0 Everton Premier League 26/11/23 Everton 0-3 Manchester United Premier League 08/04/23 Manchester United 2-2 Everton Premier League 07/01/23 Manchester United 3-3 Everton FA Cup 09/10/22 Everton 1-1 Manchester United Premier League 09/04/22 Everton 1-0 Manchester United Premier League

