Manchester United held meeting with women's team to explain handling of Mason Greenwood departure

Manchester United’s football director John Murtough reportedly met with the club’s women’s team to explain the handling of Mason Greenwood’s case.

The Red Devils have, following a long-running internal investigation, taken the decision to part company with one-cap England international Greenwood.

He has not figured for the club since January 2022 following his arrest amid accusations of attempted rape, assault and coercive control.

Those charges were dropped in February after key witnesses in the case withdrew and new material came to light.

Greenwood was included on United’s retained list at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, with his contract due to run until 2025, and has spent time working with a personal trainer over the summer.

There were suggestions that he could be absorbed back into Erik ten Hag’s plans, but those reports were met with widespread opposition from within United’s women’s team.

Tension brewed between players and prominent members of the club’s board as a result, with several members of Marc Skinner's squad said to be considering their own future in Manchester.

United have now announced that Greenwood will be moving on, with the 21-year-old forward being linked with teams in Italy, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

According to the Daily Mail, United’s women’s team were briefed on that decision by Murtough within 24 hours of the official announcement being made public.

Within those talks, the process of the internal investigation and the ultimate final ruling were explained.

Said meeting is said to have ended positively, with players accepting Murtough’s decision and the reasons for a lengthy saga taking so long to complete.

World Cup stars such as Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem did not form part of the discussions following their exploits with England in Australia and New Zealand.