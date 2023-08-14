Manchester United set to delay Mason Greenwood reintegration decision until September international break

Manchester United are set to delay announcing a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood and the situation may not be resolved until early September.

Greenwood has been suspended by United since January 2022, when he was arrested in relation to audio and images released on social media of an alleged sexual assault. In October 2022 the striker was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Greenwood denied all the charges.

All charges against him were dropped in February by the Crown Prosecution Service. A statement said "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

United had initially hoped to make a decision before the start of the season but last week decided to delay the announcement in order to consult members of the women's team, some of whom are still playing at the Women's World Cup.

And according to a report in The Athletic, the decision could potentially not be made until the next international break, which commences on September 4, the day after United visit Arsenal. The reason for the delay is that the club wants to explain the findings of their internal investigation with key stakeholders, including United’s women’s team and fan advisory board.

Reports of the delay led to United's England's women's players Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem being petitioned by some social media users to allow Greenwood to be reintegrated into the squad.

United begin their Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on Monday and a group of supporters is planning a protest outside Old Trafford before kick-off, demanding that the club do not reintegrate the 21-year-old.