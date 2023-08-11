Female Man Utd fans release powerful Mason Greenwood statement demanding club do not allow him back into squad as protest planned before Wolves game

A group of female Manchester United fans are demanding that the club do not reintegrate Mason Greenwood into the squad.

A group of female Manchester United fans are demanding that the club do not reintegrate Mason Greenwood into the squad, saying that taking the striker back "legitimises and normalises sexual assault and domestic abuse".

The group, Female Fans Against Greenwood's Return, have said that taking the striker back would indicate that "women don't matter" and they are planning to stage a protest outside Old Trafford before United's first Premier League match of the season against Wolves on Monday.

Greenwood has been suspended by United since January 2022, when he was arrested in relation to audio and images released on social media of an alleged sexual attack. In October 2022 the striker was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Greenwood denied all the charges.

All charges against him were subsequently dropped in February by the Crown Prosecution Service. A statement said "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

United then began its own investigation into Greenwood. A decision on whether the forward will be sacked, sold, sent out on loan or reintegrated into the squad is expected imminently.

Greenwood, who became a father in July, has been working with a personal trainer to get back to fitness and was spotted training in a park in Manchester earlier this week. United are reportedly receiving data on his fitness levels and although there is a chance he could be reintegrated for the new season, he hasn't yet been given a squad number.

Female Fans Against Greenwood's Return has made it clear they would not accept such a decision.

"Today, we female fans of Manchester United are demanding that the club to abide by their duty of care towards their female fans and employees and demonstrate a zero tolerance approach towards acts of violence against women by refusing to bring Mason Greenwood back into the squad," read their statement.

"The situation is clear - taking Greenwood back legitimises and normalises sexual assault and domestic abuse. It tells other players, and the men and boys that look up to them, that abusing women is acceptable, without consequence, and won't affect you or derail your career.

"It also tells us, as women, that we don't matter. It tells female MUFC employees that their employer is happy to make them work alongside an abuser, and tells hundreds of thousands of female fans that supporting the team we love involves supporting men who abuse women like us.

"It tells us that our safety doesn't matter, our experiences don't matter; that the 1 in 4 women who experience domestic abuse and/or sexual assault in the UK don't matter. It tells us that men who make the club money matter; not us, our fellow fans, mothers, sisters or daughters."