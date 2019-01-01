'Man Utd or bust for Bale' - Real Madrid star warned Premier League options are slim

Former Wales international Robbie Savage believes Old Trafford may be the only destination available this summer if a return to England is sought

Gareth Bale has been warned that may be the only Premier League option available to him, with former international Robbie Savage seeing few other routes back to from .

Speculation continues to suggest that the ex- winger could be retracing his steps in the next transfer window.

Various landing spots are being mooted, with a second stint at Spurs or a big-money switch to Old Trafford considered to be the most likely options.

Savage is struggling to see how Bale could be brought back to north London, leaving the 29-year-old waiting on possible interest from Manchester if he is to seek a way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

“If Gareth Bale leaves Real Madrid this summer – there are suggestions he may not fit into returning coach Zinedine Zidane’s long-term plans - then he could be coming back to England,” Savage told The Mirror of a man who continues to shine for Wales amid questions of his club future.

“United would be his most realistic hope of a ticket back to the Premier League.

“ don’t need him, Tottenham can’t afford his wages with a new stadium to pay for, could be under a transfer ban and he probably wouldn’t go to as a former Spurs player.

“That doesn’t leave Bale with many other options in England.”

Bale has offered no indication as yet that he will be pushing for a move away from Madrid.

His agent has sought to quash the exit talk on a regular basis, claiming that his client is happy in and prepared to honour his contract.

Article continues below

That deal at the Bernabeu is due to run until 2022.

Bale passed the 100-goal mark for Real this yearh, his sixth season with the club, but has faced more criticism of his form and fitness to spark the speculation regarding a possible move elsewhere.

United are expected to spend big this summer, and may seek to bolster their attacking options, but it remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides to launch a raid for a Welshman proven at the highest level.