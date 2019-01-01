Bale can reignite his career at Man Utd and Sancho would be a shrewd signing - Kanchelskis

The Red Devils would have to spend big bringing added creativity onto their books this summer, but a former winger feels it would be worth it

Gareth Bale has been told he would “reignite his career if he came to ”, while Andrei Kanchelskis would like to see the forward joined at Old Trafford by winger Jadon Sancho.

Ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer for the Red Devils, several big-name targets are being mooted.

Former star Bale has long been linked with a return to the and, amid his current struggles in Spain, a switch in 2019 is considered to be a good option for all concerned.

Kanchelskis believes the Wales international would thrive if he opted to link up with United, with it possible that others could be moved on in the next window in order to make room for the 29-year-old.

The former Red Devils star told bwin: “There’s no denying Real Madrid are under-performing at the moment and it doesn’t matter who you are, no player would enjoy that.

“I do believe Bale would reignite his career if he came to Man United. I believe Bale needs to be loved and that’s exactly what the United fans and Solskjaer would do for him.

“If Bale were to leave Real Madrid, Man United have a great advantage in the fact they are one of the only clubs that could afford his wages.

“With a few players' contracts expiring in the summer, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was something the board were thinking about and why they may not be renewing some.”

While monitoring Bale’s situation in Madrid, United are also being linked with a move to bring former Manchester City academy graduate Sancho back to England from .

Any approach for the international would not come cheap, but the Red Devils have completed a similar deal in the past when returning Paul Pogba to the Premier League.

Kanchelskis added on the highly-rated 18-year-old: “I think Sancho would be a great signing for United. He’s young and English which is the perfect mould for Man United.

Article continues below

“It’s crazy to think that a player who was let go for so cheap can suddenly come back to the Premier League for £90 million, but I guess Manchester United did something similar with Pogba from .

“Sancho has really shown what he is capable of at Dortmund and it’s been great to see a teenager go abroad and become a first-team regular for a potential title-winning team.

“It makes you wonder how Man City didn’t see the talent or weren’t willing to give him the chance. Man United would love to have the chance of taking a City player and making him a United great.”