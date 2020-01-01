Man Utd & Juventus-linked Jimenez ‘open to everything’ as Mexican striker makes Wolves admission

The highly-rated frontman, who is attracting plenty of admiring glances from afar, will not be closing any doors as he continues to star at Molineux

Raul Jimenez remains “open to everything” as he continues to spark talk of interest from the likes of and , but the striker will not be pushing for a move away from Molineux.

The 29-year-old has established a reputation as one of the most complete frontmen in European football.

His skill set is attracting plenty of admiring glances from outside of the West Midlands, with leading sides in England, Italy and Spain said to be closely monitoring his situation.

He is tied to a long-term contract at Wolves, but big-money bids could free him from his current surroundings – with having already prised Diogo Jota from Nuno’s clutches in a £41 million ($52m) deal.

Jimenez is shutting no doors on the transfer front, with the Mexican previously admitting that he finds the interest he is generating to be “cool”, but he is in no rush to take on a new challenge.

Speaking at an event at 's London embassy to celebrate the country's independence, the talented forward told reporters: “I have three more seasons left [on my contract].

“If I stay here at Wolves, I’d be very happy. We know that anything can happen and there could be a change. I’m open to everything.

“I already had the luck to play some games [in the ]. It’s something incredible and it’s in my plans to play again, but first I have to do what I have to do with Wolves.”

Jimenez has previously graced European football’s elite club competition with , with a move to made in 2018.

His stock has soared since then, with 46 goals recorded through 102 appearances for Wolves, but he admits to not being entirely sure where he was heading when a switch to Molineux was first mooted.

Jimenez said: “I did not know [where Wolverhampton was].

“The little I knew of England was London, Newcastle. I knew very little about England and I didn’t know anything about Wolverhampton.

“It was one of the best decisions I’ve made. It was difficult because I was with the national team in and that’s where the offer came to me.

“They told me about the club, about the project. I said 'it’s not a well-known team' and I had to investigate. It was an interesting choice and to this day I do not regret having taken it.”

Jimenez is already up and running in the 2020-21 campaign, with two more Premier League goals added to his tally, and Wolves will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to West Ham.