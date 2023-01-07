Erik ten Hag has explained Marcus Rashford's red-hot form and revelled in the possibility of using the forward as a 'tactical weapon'.

Ten Hag praises Rashford

Scored in five consecutive games

Man Utd's highest goalscorer this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has hit a purple patch that began at the 2022 World Cup. With a goal against Everton in the FA Cup third round on Friday, he has now scored in five consecutive matches and is currently the club's top scorer this season with 13 goals in 24 appearances.

Heaping praise on the player, Ten Hag suggested that Rashford can contribute to the team by playing in any position up front and is a "tactical weapon" for the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Dutch manager said: "It is himself [the reason why he is flourishing this season]. He has the skills, I am supporting him, I am motivating him, that is clear.

"I think I put him on the right position on the pitch, but to be fair he can play across the whole frontline and in some cases behind. We can use him also as a tactical weapon, and he is scoring from every position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutchman added: "If he keeps this focus, I am convinced he will score even more goals. If he keeps investing in training, investing in the games, I'm sure - I'm convinced - he can keep the goals coming in this run."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils next face Charlton Athletic in a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie on January 10.