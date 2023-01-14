Man Utd's belief is back! - Ten Hag full of confidence after derby triumph

Erik ten Hag says belief has returned after seeing his Manchester United side come from behind to beat City 2-1 on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag hailed his team's belief and fighting spirit after Saturday's comeback win over Man City at Old Trafford. Jack Grealish headed the visitors in front but goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford saw the Red Devils take all three points and move to within just a point of City in second place in the table.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back," he told BT Sport. "The belief is back and we're in a good direction. You have to work out of possession [against teams like City]. They have qualities in split-moments to score goals. We saw that today. One mistake and they scored."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has turned United's fortunes around this season since taking charge in the summer. The Red Devils are on a run of nine straight wins in all competitions and are currently just six points off the top of the table. The Dutchman is also getting the best out of Marcus Rashford, who scored his 16th goal of the season against City.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are at Crystal Palace on Wednesday and then head to Arsenal.