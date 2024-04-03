Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League title contenders Manchester City will face Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side will put their 14-game unbeaten league run on the line against the very side they faced in their last loss. City come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

On the other hand, the 2-0 victory over Wolves at the weekend sees Unai Emery's Villans just five points adrift of City.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:15 pm BST Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm BST on Wednesday, April 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Nathan Ake picked up a knock in the Arsenal draw as the defender joined Ederson and Kyle Walker in the treatment room.

John Stones may at best start on the bench, so it would be up to Rico Lewis to replace Ake.

Elsewhere, Guardiola could consider Jeremy Doku and ex-Villa man Jack Grealish for Wednesday's contest.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Doku, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Stones, Gomez, Lewis Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Aston Villa team news

In a big blow, Ollie Watkins sustained a hamstring injury in the Wolves win. So his replacement, Jhon Duran should start against City, with Moussa Diaby for company upfront.

Emery will also remain without the likes of Jacob Ramsey, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia and Matty Cash due to injuries, while John McGinn is out suspended.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, Tielemans, Rogers; Diaby, Duran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Duran

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester City and Aston Villa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 6, 2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City Premier League February 12, 2023 Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa Premier League September 3, 2022 Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City Premier League May 22, 2022 Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa Premier League December 1, 2021 Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City Premier League

