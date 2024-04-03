This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League title contenders Manchester City will face Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side will put their 14-game unbeaten league run on the line against the very side they faced in their last loss. City come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

On the other hand, the 2-0 victory over Wolves at the weekend sees Unai Emery's Villans just five points adrift of City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 3, 2024
Kick-off time:8:15 pm BST
Venue:Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm BST on Wednesday, April 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

In the UK, the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Nathan Ake picked up a knock in the Arsenal draw as the defender joined Ederson and Kyle Walker in the treatment room.

John Stones may at best start on the bench, so it would be up to Rico Lewis to replace Ake.

Elsewhere, Guardiola could consider Jeremy Doku and ex-Villa man Jack Grealish for Wednesday's contest.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Doku, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ortega, Carson
Defenders:Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Stones, Gomez, Lewis
Midfielders:Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb
Forwards:Alvarez, Haaland

Aston Villa team news

In a big blow, Ollie Watkins sustained a hamstring injury in the Wolves win. So his replacement, Jhon Duran should start against City, with Moussa Diaby for company upfront.

Emery will also remain without the likes of Jacob Ramsey, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia and Matty Cash due to injuries, while John McGinn is out suspended.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, Tielemans, Rogers; Diaby, Duran

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
Defenders:Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Kesler-Hayden
Midfielders:Luiz, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby
Forwards:Duran

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester City and Aston Villa across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
December 6, 2023Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester CityPremier League
February 12, 2023Manchester City 3-1 Aston VillaPremier League
September 3, 2022Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester CityPremier League
May 22, 2022Manchester City 3-2 Aston VillaPremier League
December 1, 2021Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester CityPremier League

Useful links

