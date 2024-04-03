Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier League title contenders Manchester City will face Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Pep Guardiola's side will put their 14-game unbeaten league run on the line against the very side they faced in their last loss. City come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Arsenal.
On the other hand, the 2-0 victory over Wolves at the weekend sees Unai Emery's Villans just five points adrift of City.
Manchester City vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:15 pm BST
|Venue:
|Etihad Stadium
The Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 8:15 pm BST on Wednesday, April 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Team news & squads
Manchester City team news
Nathan Ake picked up a knock in the Arsenal draw as the defender joined Ederson and Kyle Walker in the treatment room.
John Stones may at best start on the bench, so it would be up to Rico Lewis to replace Ake.
Elsewhere, Guardiola could consider Jeremy Doku and ex-Villa man Jack Grealish for Wednesday's contest.
Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Doku, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Stones, Gomez, Lewis
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb
|Forwards:
|Alvarez, Haaland
Aston Villa team news
In a big blow, Ollie Watkins sustained a hamstring injury in the Wolves win. So his replacement, Jhon Duran should start against City, with Moussa Diaby for company upfront.
Emery will also remain without the likes of Jacob Ramsey, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia and Matty Cash due to injuries, while John McGinn is out suspended.
Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, Tielemans, Rogers; Diaby, Duran
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
|Defenders:
|Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Kesler-Hayden
|Midfielders:
|Luiz, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby
|Forwards:
|Duran
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester City and Aston Villa across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 6, 2023
|Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City
|Premier League
|February 12, 2023
|Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|September 3, 2022
|Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City
|Premier League
|May 22, 2022
|Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|December 1, 2021
|Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City
|Premier League