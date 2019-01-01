Man City still hopeful of new Matondo deal despite Bundesliga interest

The 18-year-old Wales international has rejected the Blues' first contract offer and has attracted interest from several clubs around Europe

Manchester City are still hopeful that young midfielder Rabbi Matondo will sign a new contract with the club, despite his refusal of their opening offer and subsequent interest from a host of Bundesliga sides.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig are said to be among a number of clubs hoping to take advantage of Matondo’s contract situation at the Etihad Stadium.

The 18-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of next season and he has knocked back City’s initial attempt to extend it.

It has been reported that Matondo, who recently won his first Wales cap, has already decided to leave for Germany, although City sources insist there is no reason to panic and they still believe an agreement is possible.

Matondo’s rumoured move to the Bundesliga comes at a time when German clubs are looking to hoover up under-used talent at top English clubs.

Following Jason Sancho’s move from City to Dortmund in 2017, Bayern are chasing Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi as part of a concerted effort to recruit young players ready to make an impact at senior level for a cut price.

City have also lost Spanish prospect Brahim Diaz to Real Madrid this month after the 18-year-old made it known that he would not extend his deal because he did not believe he would get enough first-team playing opportunities.

The Premier League champions agreed to sell Brahim to Madrid for an initial fee of £16.5 million ($21m), possibly rising to £22m ($28m) depending on bonuses, and the Blues would face a similar decision over Matondo if the midfielder continues to refuse to put pen to paper.