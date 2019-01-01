Man City set English cup semi-final record with 9-0 thrashing of Burton

Never in the long history of English football has a semi-final match been as one-sided as Wednesday's clash

Manchester City's lopsided win over Burton Albion on Wednesday set a record for English cup competitions, with Pep Guardiola's high-flying club rolling to a 9-0 win in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Gabriel Jesus netted four goals at the Etihad Stadium, with Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez all joining him on the scoresheet.

The nine-goal spread was the largest margin of victory ever for an English cup semi-final match, dating all the way back to the first ever FA Cup during the 1871-72 season.

9 - Manchester City's 9-0 win against Burton Albion is the largest ever margin of victory in the semi-finals of an English cup competition. Answer. https://t.co/4Ij0UHu2HI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 9, 2019

Goals have been remarkably easy to come by for Manchester City over the past two games.

Guardiola's side destroyed Championship club Rotherham 7-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, advancing to face Burnley in the next round.

By scoring at least seven goals in consecutive games, City reached a scoring feat on Wednesday that hasn't been achieved by an English side in more than 51 years.

7 - Manchester City are the first English league side to score at least seven goals in consecutive games in all competitions since Don Revie's Leeds United back in October 1967. Heaven. #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/vniTiD8jQm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 9, 2019

Don Revie's Leeds United were the last English league side to turn the trick, which they did in October 1967 when they topped Spora Luxembourg 9-0 before defeating Chelsea 7-0.

For Guardiola, it was his joint-largest margin of victory as a manager, alongside Barcelona’s 9-0 thrashing of L'Hospitalet in a Copa del Rey match in December 2011.

Wednesday's game was also the first time that City managed nine goals in a single game since November 1987, when they defeated Huddersfield Town 10-1 in a second-tier match.

Article continues below

For their part, Burton's 9-0 defeat was the heaviest loss in League Cup competition since Fulham fell 10-0 to Liverpool in September 1986.

1986 - Burton Albion’s 9-0 defeat is the heaviest League Cup defeat by any side since Liverpool beat Fulham 10-0 back in September 1986, and is the largest ever margin of defeat in the semi-final of the competition. Gap. #CarabaoCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 9, 2019

Unfortunately for Burton, this tie isn't over. The two sides will meet again in the second leg on January 23, when more records could fall by the wayside.