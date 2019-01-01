FA Cup fourth-round draw: Arsenal face Man Utd

The ties for the last 32 were confirmed after Liverpool's loss to Wolves at Molineux on Monday night

will face at the Emirates Stadium in the fourth round of the .

Interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got off to a flying start at Old Trafford, winning his first five games in charge, but will face one of his sternest tests yet against Unai Emery's side.

The game will be one of only three guaranteed all- ties, with taking on and facing , although Newcastle could also come up against if the Magpies get through a replay against Blackburn.

Elsewhere in the top flight, will travel to , face either or Luton at Stamford Bridge and play at the Amex and will play Accrington Stanley if they get past .

, who beat on Monday evening thanks to a stunning strike from Ruben Neves and a first-half goal from Raul Jimenez, will go to either Shrewsbury Town or .

The only non-league side left in the competition, Barnet, were given a home draw against fellow London side .

There is one all-Championship tie as take on , while Swansea play Gillingham and League Two side Portsmouth host Millwall.

Fellow fourth-tier teams Oldham Athletic and Newport County dumped out Premier League opposition in the form of and over the weekend.

Oldham's reward is a trip to Doncaster Rovers, while Tony Pulis' will entertain Newport County.

Fourth-round ties will be played from January 25 to 28.

Draw in full:

v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury Town/Stoke City v Wolves

Millwall v

Brighton and Hove Albion v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers

Accrington Stanley v Derby County/Southampton

Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town

/ v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport County

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham