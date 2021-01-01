Maguire & Lindelof told they are each other’s ‘problem’ at Man Utd as Neville reiterates call for signings

The Red Devils legend believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side remain vulnerable at the back and have to add in order to become title challengers

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are a “problem” for one another at Manchester United, says Gary Neville, with the Red Devils legend reiterating his call for defensive additions to be made in upcoming transfer windows.

Positive progress has been made at Old Trafford this season, with major silverware still up for grabs, but inconsistency remains an issue – particularly at the back.

Neville cannot see a Premier League title challenge being sustained by United’s current squad, with there obvious flaws to be found in an important unit that remains far from watertight and lacks the right combination of individual qualities.

What has been said?

“The key thing is that only one of the last 20 Premier League champions have conceded at least one goal per game,” Neville has told Sky Sports.

“That tells you about these three of [David] de Gea, Lindelof and Maguire. To win titles, that triangle of goalkeeper and two centre-backs need to be as solid as a rock.

“They're not going to turf Maguire out. They've invested £80m, he's the cornerstone of the defence and the one they will build the defence around. So they need to find a partner for him.

“It's got to be someone of the physicality and profile of Eric Bailly. Someone who is quick, good in the air, strong and can cover Maguire one-on-one. But also someone who's going to get them up the pitch to allow them to play a bit higher.

“Lindelof's problem is Maguire and Maguire's problem is Lindelof. I think if you put Lindelof alongside [Virgil] van Dijk at Liverpool, I think he's a really good player. He understands the game, he reads the game, he's a good defender.

“If he was alongside a [Rio] Ferdinand or a Van Dijk, I think he'd make a great pair. The problem is he is alongside somebody who's not the most mobile in Harry Maguire.

“The problem Lindelof has got is they've invested £80m on Maguire so they're going to have to put someone alongside him. They both seem to drop back a little bit and you need someone who can get them up the pitch.”

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be aware that reinforcements at centre-half could make a major impact at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who is approaching the end of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu, is said to be a short-term option that the Red Devils could consider.

Article continues below

Jules Kounde of Sevilla is another potential target currently plying his trade in La Liga, with the highly-rated 22-year-old marked out by many as a shrewd addition for the present and future.

Ibrahima Konate has also seen a move to Manchester mooted, although RB Leipzig will be reluctant to part with the 21-year-old after already seeing Dayot Upamecano agree a summer switch to Bayern Munich.

