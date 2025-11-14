UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Makhachev tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Headlining this monumental event is a clash for the Welterweight Championship between the formidable reigning champion, Jack Della Maddalena, and the dominant former Lightweight King, Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev, having cleaned out the lightweight division, is making a daring move up to welterweight, aiming to achieve rare double-champ status. His wrestling prowess and relentless pressure will be tested against Della Maddalena's dangerous striking and impressive 18-fight win streak, making this a true clash of titans.

From understanding ticket release dates to navigating resale options, we've got you covered to ensure you don't miss a single moment of the action.

When is UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Makhachev?

UFC 322 is scheduled for a thrilling night of fights at one of the most iconic venues in combat sports history.

Date Time Name Location Tickets Saturday, November 15, 2025 Doors 5:00 PM ET

Prelims 6:00 PM ET

Main Card 10:00 PM ET UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, United States Tickets

The event marks the UFC's 12th visit to New York City and its first return to Madison Square Garden since UFC 309 in November 2024.

The Prelims are set to kick off at 6:00 PM ET, providing an early taste of the action before the main card begins at 10:00 PM ET, available via pay-per-view. The main event and co-main event are expected to take place later in the evening, culminating a night of world-class fighting.

Where to buy UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Makhachev tickets?

Securing your tickets for UFC 322 is straightforward, with several reputable platforms offering access to this highly anticipated event.

While general public sales might have opened and passed, checking the official UFC.com site or the Madison Square Garden website directly can sometimes yield last-minute releases or information on official hospitality packages.

Madison Square Garden specifically mentions VIP Experience packages available via On Location, UFC's Official VIP Experience Provider, which can offer premium seating, VIP lounge access, and exclusive meet-and-greets with UFC athletes.

On StubHub, you can often find the cheapest tickets available, especially if you're flexible with your seating. Currently, the lowest price for UFC 322 tickets on StubHub is around $738 (including all fees), for seats in Section 417 of the 400 Level.

When searching for tickets, utilize the filter options on these sites to sort by price, section, or "best value" to quickly identify listings that fit your budget and preferences. Remember, prices can fluctuate based on demand, so checking regularly can help you snag a great deal.

How much are UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Makhachev tickets?

Ticket prices for a high-profile event like UFC 322 can vary significantly based on seating location, demand, and the platform where you purchase them. The goal, of course, is always to find the most affordable option without compromising on the experience.

Here's a breakdown of what you can expect for UFC 322 tickets:

Cheapest Entry-Level Tickets: On StubHub, the absolute cheapest tickets, including all fees, are currently around $738 for seats in sections like 417 and 419, which are in the 400 Level. These seats, while higher up, still offer a clear view of the octagon and guarantee you'll be part of the electric atmosphere.

On StubHub, the absolute cheapest tickets, including all fees, are currently around for seats in sections like 417 and 419, which are in the 400 Level. These seats, while higher up, still offer a clear view of the octagon and guarantee you'll be part of the electric atmosphere. Mid-Range Tickets: For those willing to spend a bit more for a better view, prices quickly escalate into the $900 - $3,000 range. Sections in the 200 Level on StubHub can be found for approximately $792 - $833, offering better proximity and an enhanced viewing experience.

For those willing to spend a bit more for a better view, prices quickly escalate into the $900 - $3,000 range. Sections in the 200 Level on StubHub can be found for approximately $792 - $833, offering better proximity and an enhanced viewing experience. Premium & Floor Seats: If you're seeking the ultimate UFC experience, closer-to-the-action seats, including floor sections and lower-level seating, will naturally come with a premium price tag. These can range from $4,000 all the way up to tens of thousands of dollars.

If you're seeking the ultimate UFC experience, closer-to-the-action seats, including floor sections and lower-level seating, will naturally come with a premium price tag. These can range from $4,000 all the way up to tens of thousands of dollars. Average Ticket Price: Across various platforms and seating options, the average ticket price for UFC 322 is roughly $2,089.

When are UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Makhachev tickets released?

For UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev, the initial ticket releases occurred as follows: