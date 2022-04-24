Lyon star Renard becomes first player to reach 100 UEFA Women's Champions League appearances

Lyon captain Wendie Renard has become the first player to reach 100 appearances in the UEFA Women's Champions League, after starting Sunday's semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The defender, a veteran of the Division 1 Feminine outfit that emerged as the dominant force in European football over the past decade, hit the milestone in front of a home crowd at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The 31-year-old further celebrated her milestone with a first-half penalty, to cancel out Marie-Antoinette Katoto's opener against their domestic rivals.

What has been said about Renard's achievement?

Before kick-off, Renard was presented with an award to commemorate making a century of appearances in the competition.

The defender herself played down her major date, however, stating ahead of kick-off: "Everyone is motivated and focused and we must remain so. We've been working in training on set-pieces and offensive and defensive movements to be able to put [Paris] in trouble."

But team-mate Griedge Mbock was more effusive in her praise, adding: "She is a great player; she brings a lot of experience, serenity. She deserves all these distinctions. It's another great moment for her and I'm happy for my captain."

𝐋𝐄́𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐄.@WRenard va devenir la première joueuse à atteindre le palier symbolique des 100 matchs disputés en UEFA Women’s Champions League ! 🔴🔵



Bravo Capi’ ! 👏 pic.twitter.com/6YI7u6JKt1 — OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) April 24, 2022

How many times have Renard and Lyon won the UWCL?

Since the tournament's inception following a 2009 rebrand from the UEFA Women's Cup, both player and club rank among the most successful in the competition.

Lyon have won the tournament on seven occasions, and Renard has played in each and every one of their final successes, captaining the club on the latter five occasions.

